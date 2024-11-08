Tain community mourns the loss of beloved teacher Janet Thompson

The family of beloved Tain teacher Janet Thompson have paid tribute to their “wonderful wife, mum and granny” who taught generations of Knockbreck Primary children.

The 67-year-old never lost her zest for life despite a three-year cancer battle.

‘Tain through and through all her days’

One of eight, Janet was born on December 20 1956 in Tain to parents Judy and Gordon Finlayson.

When her mother wasn’t tending to their bustling family she also worked as a cook in local hotels, and her father was employed as a crane driver involved in the building of hydro operations in the north of Scotland.

Janet spent most of her life in Tain, along with her siblings.

She attended Knockbreck Primary, where she later taught, then on to Tain Royal Academy.

Falling in love at the dancing

On leaving secondary school Janet enrolled in Moray House, a teacher training college in Edinburgh. She earned her teaching diploma before returning to Tain.

It was there – during a dance – that Janet reconnected with Dave Thompson, a chemistry student studying at Strathclyde University, a few years her senior.

“We had seen each other at school but it wasn’t until that dance that we really got to know one another,” Dave said.

The pair tied the knot in Tain on July 16 1977. That same year Janet would take on the role of a lifetime when she became a teacher at Knockbreck Primary School.

‘Janet taught generations of Tain families over the years’

Mainly teaching primary threes, though she did move around the school from time to time, she remained at the school for her entire teaching career.

Janet retired in 2008 after teaching generations of the town’s children – including her own daughters Lesley and Karin.

“The minister worked out that anyone between the ages of 20 and 50 brought up in Tain would have likely known Janet. She taught mothers and daughters, fathers and sons,” said Dave.

‘She’d do anything to spend time with the grandkids’

A passionate gardener with a love for spring blooms, snowdrops and daffodils, Janet loved time cultivating her plants and flowers.

However, when grandchildren came along, and she became granny to her grandsons Ali and Brodie, and granddaughters Katie and Emily, they became her new focus.

Rising early each day to help with school runs and then picking up the children from school at the end of the day, she would spend hours entertaining and joining in with her grandkids.

Also a keen knitter and baker – skills she passed on to her girls – in her spare time Janet loved to help her local arthritis support group by organising meetings and trips away.

‘Finding out about cancer was so hard,’ said husband Dave

In early 2021, Janet was diagnosed with breast cancer. By the time she was diagnosed it had already spread.

“It was incredibly difficult to get the news,” said Dave, “but she handled it so well. In fact – she probably squeezed every bit out of the life she had left, determined to make the most of it.”

Treated using tablets at home she was able to go on holiday, spend time with family and make memories. In April Janet, Dave, their girls and their partners, and the grandkids all went to Disneyland Paris.

“Janet had planned to take it easy and spend a few hours in the park each day but when it came to it she spent most of every day there. She was going on rides and staying up late for the light show. She loved it,” Dave added.

Tributes for much-loved Janet have brought family comfort

At the start of September Janet’s health started to deteriorate. “Great until then”, the family noticed a stark difference. After a few hospital visits, she was offered a place in the Highland Hospice in October.

Just three days later, with her husband and daughters beside her, Janet passed away peacefully on October 20.

Janet’s family expressed their gratitude towards Highland Hospice.

“It’s a really wonderful place and they made sure Janet was so well looked after in her final few days. We are very, very grateful.”

A celebration of her life took place at Tain Parish Church on Monday October 28 where her favourite Elvis song was played.

Community support has brought comfort to Janet’s family

Dave and his daughters are also grateful for all the cards and tributes received since the news of her death was shared online.

Rebecca Anderson wrote: “Was a wonderful teacher. Had her when I was in school. Such sad news. Sorry to hear. Rip wonderful woman xx”.

Ally Waugh added: “Janet was well-respected and loved by all the people of Tain. Thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad and difficult time.”

“Sorry to hear this, a truly lovely person you will be sorely missed Janet. You left a lasting impression wherever you went, everybody remembers you from school. Sending love to the family and all who knew her from school days and working with her,” wrote Margaret Cran.

Mhari Anne Thompson remembered Janet from school. She said: “So sad. She was my first teacher (Primary 5) when we settled in Tain from Australia. I remember thinking how cool she was. Sending love to all her family.”

‘We miss her so much already,’ say Janet’s family

In his own words, Dave paid tribute to his wife of 47 years.

“She was a very special woman,” he said. “A great mum and granny, and a fantastic teacher. She’s very missed already. It’s hard to imagine she’s no longer here.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.