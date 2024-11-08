Forres chef becomes Great British Menu judge six years after winning show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres chef becomes Great British Menu judge six years after winning show

Lorna McNee is head chef at Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant Cail Bruich.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
Lorna McNee, head chef at Cail Bruich in Glasgow and Great British Menu judge
Former Moray College student Lorna McNee is Head Chef at Michelin-starred Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich. Image: Cail Bruich

Forres chef Lorna McNee has joined the judging panel for the Great British Menu, six years after winning the series.

The former Moray College student has replaced restaurateur Nisha Katona for the 20th series of the BBC Two show, which sees top chefs from various regions compete to produce a menu around a specific theme.

This year’s theme, Great Britons, will see the chefs draw inspiration from notable people from their area and each episode will feature a guest judge.

Great British Menu judge Lorna McNee.
Lorna McNee, from Forres, is a judge on the Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown/PA Wire

If they impress the guest and the judging panel – Andi Oliver, Tom Kerridge, Lorna McNee and comedian Ed Gamble – their dishes are served at a prestigious banquet.

Lorna McNee is head chef at Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant Cail Bruich and the only female chef in Scotland to currently hold the prestigious award.

She said: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming chef director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.

“Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists.

“Tom, Ed, and Andi (Oliver) have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year’s theme of UK heroes.”

Great British Menu viewers ‘in for a treat’ as Lorna McNee replaces judge Nisha Katona

Andi Oliver said: “The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come.

“In fact, this year it’s great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland’s formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge.

“Audiences are in for a treat. The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme.

“It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

Nisha Katona, 53, who has been a judge on the show since 2022, added: “I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons.”

