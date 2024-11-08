Forres chef becomes Great British Menu judge six years after winning show

Forres chef Lorna McNee has joined the judging panel for the Great British Menu, six years after winning the series.

The former Moray College student has replaced restaurateur Nisha Katona for the 20th series of the BBC Two show, which sees top chefs from various regions compete to produce a menu around a specific theme.

This year’s theme, Great Britons, will see the chefs draw inspiration from notable people from their area and each episode will feature a guest judge.

If they impress the guest and the judging panel – Andi Oliver, Tom Kerridge, Lorna McNee and comedian Ed Gamble – their dishes are served at a prestigious banquet.

Lorna McNee is head chef at Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant Cail Bruich and the only female chef in Scotland to currently hold the prestigious award.

She said: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming chef director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.

“Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists.

“Tom, Ed, and Andi (Oliver) have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year’s theme of UK heroes.”

Andi Oliver said: “The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come.

“In fact, this year it’s great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland’s formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge.

“Audiences are in for a treat. The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme.

“It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

Nisha Katona, 53, who has been a judge on the show since 2022, added: “I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons.”