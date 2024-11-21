Two Aberdeen pub toilets honoured in ‘loo of the year’ awards

Two pub toilets in Aberdeen have been crowned Loo of the Year Awards 2024.

Archibald Simpson at Castle Street and The Justice Mill on Union Street have each been awarded a platinum plus grading by inspectors.

The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of “away from home” toilet provision across the UK.

‘Loo of the Year’ awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, including the two Aberdeen Wetherspoons.

The toilets were graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

They facilities were judged on numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Justice Mill manager, Andrew Wallace, said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs deserve their platinum plus awards.”