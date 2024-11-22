Inverurie man accused of accused of telling child he would be bombed during abuse campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie man accused of accused of telling child he would be bombed during abuse campaign

Michael Whyte denies abusing the little boy as well as raping a woman and photographing her while she slept

By Grant McCabe
A man is accused of telling a young boy he would be “bombed” during alleged abuse of the child and a woman.

Michael Whyte, 32, faces a total of nine charges said to have occurred between 2010 and 2023 in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

One is an allegation of threatening and abusive behaviour towards the boy.

It includes a claim that he did “show him videos of plane crashes” before the child got on a flight.

Whyte is also said to have let him see “images of war” and advised him that “he was going to get bombed”.

It is further claimed he told the boy he was taking him to a police station.

A separate assault charge states Whyte bound the youngster’s wrists with cable ties and struck him on the face with a car door.

Accusations involving the woman include claims that he raped her as well as alleging he took photos of her while she was asleep and in a “state of undress”.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for Whyte, of Inverurie, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Scott fixed a trial due to begin in September 2025 in Aberdeen.