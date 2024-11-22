Inverurie man accused of accused of telling child he would be bombed during abuse campaign

A man is accused of telling a young boy he would be “bombed” during alleged abuse of the child and a woman.

Michael Whyte, 32, faces a total of nine charges said to have occurred between 2010 and 2023 in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

One is an allegation of threatening and abusive behaviour towards the boy.

It includes a claim that he did “show him videos of plane crashes” before the child got on a flight.

Whyte is also said to have let him see “images of war” and advised him that “he was going to get bombed”.

It is further claimed he told the boy he was taking him to a police station.

A separate assault charge states Whyte bound the youngster’s wrists with cable ties and struck him on the face with a car door.

Accusations involving the woman include claims that he raped her as well as alleging he took photos of her while she was asleep and in a “state of undress”.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for Whyte, of Inverurie, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Scott fixed a trial due to begin in September 2025 in Aberdeen.