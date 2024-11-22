Skye murder accused ‘saw himself as the victim’ court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye murder accused ‘saw himself as the victim’ court hears

The High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence from forensic psychiatrist who said Finlay MacDonald on balance suffered from PTSD and was autistic.

By Dave Finlay
Skye
John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Donald MacKenzie and Fay Mackenzie were injured in three linked incidents on Skye and in Ross-shire.

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law and trying to murder three others saw himself as a victim, a court heard today.

A consultant forensic psychiatrist said he prepared a report on Finlay MacDonald who was autistic and found that on balance he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that towards the end of a consultation with MacDonald Dr Alastair Morris, 48, asked him if there was anything else he should know.

He said MacDonald produced a large sheaf of paper and told him he was not well and had a physical and nervous breakdown in the previous week.

He earlier told him he had struggled with people and situations all his life.

He said MacDonald, 41, “viewed himself as the victim in all this”.

The psychiatrist was asked about an extract from a report produced by a psychologist in which she said that in relation to the alleged offences MacDonald’s autism was not at a level or degree that would prevent him defining right from wrong or from controlling his behaviour.

‘His ASD is towards the milder end of the spectrum’

Dr Morris said: “I would not disagree with it as a broad statement. I would agree his ASD (autism spectrum disorder) is towards the milder end of the spectrum.”

Dr Morris is one of four psychologists and psychiatrists expected to be called to give evidence at the trial of MacDonald as expert witnesses.

MacDonald is accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, on 10 August 2022 at the family home at Tarskavaig, on Skye, by repeatedly stabbing her.

The marine engineer is also accused of murdering his distillery worker brother-in-law John MacKinnon on the same day at his home on Teangue, Isle of Skye, by firing a shotgun at him.

He is further alleged to have attempted to murder retired osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home on the mainland Highland village of Dornie on the same day by discharging a shotgun at them.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has lodged a special defence to the murder charge maintaining at the time of the alleged offence his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

The trial before Judge Lady Drummond continues.