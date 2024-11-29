Peterhead woman to run 100 miles for stricken St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Peterhead woman to run 100 miles for stricken St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne

The north-east community is rallying to raise money for Calvin, who remains in hospital after choking on toast following brain surgery.

By Andy Morton
Calvin Cheyne, right, with some of his family members. The St Fergus dad has been in hospital since brain surgery in July. Image: Supplied by the Cheyne family
Calvin Cheyne, right, with some of his family members. The St Fergus dad has been in hospital since brain surgery in July. Image: Supplied by the Cheyne family

A Peterhead gym owner is to run 100 miles in 30 hours to raise money for Calvin Cheyne, a young dad from St Fergus who choked on toast after brain surgery and may not walk again.

Nicola Buchan, 35, will take on the epic feat next month, battling fatigue and sleeplessness as she runs through the night.

But the avid fundraiser, who in September ran 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of cot death victim Archie Strachan, said the hard work will be worth it.

“I’m not a long-distance runner so this makes it way harder for me, because it’s not something I usually do,” Nicola explains. “But I’m doing it for a reason.”

Nicola Buchan running one of 18 marathons to raise money for Archie Strachan, who died aged 18 months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Calvin Cheyne communicating again with family and doctors

Calvin went into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on July 17 for an operation to fix a bulge on his brain that was causing severe headaches.

But during recovery Calvin choked on toast and a piece got lodged in his lungs, which then collapsed.

Calvin was rushed to intensive care where he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

An MRI scan revealed part of his spinal cord and brain stem had been permanently damaged.

His five-month stay in ARI’s ICU and high-dependency unit has meant his seven-year-old daughter Emily has yet to see her dad since he went in for his operation.

She was supposed to see him last weekend, but Calvin contracted a chest infection that kept him away from visitors.

Calvin’s sister Lainey told the P&J that Calvin is still undergoing round-the-clock care at ARI but is communicating more clearly with doctors and family.

“He’s alive, that’s the main thing,” she said. “For a while it was very touch and go. His injuries are very severe, so it’s a long road.”

Calvin is awake and talking to his family. Image: Supplied by the Cheyne family

She added that the past few months have been hard on the whole family, especially Emily. But Calvin’s daughter is keen to take part in Nicola’s 100-mile run, even if only for a short distance.

Lainey said: “She’s saying five kilometres, but she’s only seven, so we’ll see.”

Calvin in recovery but wants to go home

Lainey, who also plans to run some of the way, hailed Nicola’s amazing effort, and the other support the family have received.

The fundraiser for Calvin’s recovery recently topped £50,000, a quarter of the way to the £200,000 goal.

“I never, ever thought we’d get the response we have,” Lainey said. “It’s amazing.”

Nicola will set out on her epic run on Wednesday, December 18 and aims to finish on December 19, Calvin’s 27th birthday.

Calvin Cheyne from St Fergus pictured with his mum, Sandra Robinson. Image: Supplied by the Cheyne family

Nicola said: “If I can do this and help in any way to get him home to some kind of normality and get him and his daughter reunited sooner, that’s what I’m going to think of.”

Meanwhile, from his hospital bed, Calvin also wants a return to more normal circumstances.

“He just wants to go home, that’s what he keeps saying,” Lainey said. “But he obviously knows he’s got to get better.”

To donate to Calvin’s appeal, click here.

Conversation