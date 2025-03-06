Dyce pupil’s ‘confidence shattered’ after racism accusation by supply teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce pupil’s ‘confidence shattered’ after racism accusation by supply teacher

9-year-old Lola-Ann was shocked by the response after she greeted the supply teacher in Mandarin.

Lola-Ann was left devastated after being accused of racism by a supply teacher.
From L-R: Stepmother Claire, father, Gary, daughter Lola-Ann and stepsister Demi. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

A young girl from Dyce has been left questioning whether to continue learning Mandarin after being accused of racism by an Asian supply teacher.

Lola-Ann, 9, attends Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn, where learning a new language is encouraged and supported.

Her father, Gary Dawson, was proud of his daughter for taking on the difficult language but feared she might struggle due to her possibly being autistic.

Dyce girl and her family embroiled in racism row.
The family are very close and support each other’s interests. Image: Supplied.

Gary, 34, is autistic, and there is a chance Lola-Ann is too, but that has not stopped the enthusiastic and energetic girl from paving her own way.

Her father says she is a “very sociable person” and has no trouble making friends, despite being at the school for only six months.

However, her confidence took a big knock due to a recent incident in her Mandarin language class.

What did she say?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Gary explained what happened in the primary 5 classroom.

While the incident left Lola-Ann “devastated”, Gary made clear he in no way blamed the school for what happened and that they handled the situation well.

He said: “Her usual Mandarin teacher was off that day, and so they had to get a supply teacher in.

“The supply teacher came into the classroom, and Lola-Ann greeted her by saying ‘Ni hao’ (hello) in Mandarin. The teacher replied, ‘Is that because of the way I look? That’s being racist.’

“That hit Lola-Ann’s confidence to the point where she no longer wanted to carry on with Mandarin.”

Lola-Ann and her dog, Pixie. Image: Supplied.

Gary said it upset Lola-Ann for the rest of the day.

She was so upset that her friends alerted her teacher.

He says that when Lola-Ann is passionate about something, it is “intense”, and she wants to share it with others.

Gary believes the teacher “overreacted” given since she was tasked with teaching a Mandarin class. questioning “So why wouldn’t the children speak Mandarin when possible?”.

“For a supply teacher to be fully trained and to accuse a nine-year-old of racism, I just completely disagree with the situation,” he added.

Lola-Ann’s confidence was ‘destroyed’ after the incident

Gary says that while Lola-Ann understood what the word “racist” meant, she was brought up to see everyone equally, and an open-minded attitude was normalised at home.

Following the incident, Lola-Ann has refused to continue learning Mandarin for fear of another mishap.

From L-R: Demi, Talia, Gary and Lola-Ann. Image: Supplied.

Gary said: “It has affected her massively. She doesn’t want to do it anymore, and the teacher has to keep speaking to her, saying, ‘It’s OK, you are not going to get that reaction every time.’”

He praised the school for its handling of the situation, saying “they couldn’t have done more to support Lola-Ann”.

He called them immediately after to speak about what happened, and the school said the situation had been “dealt with”.

Dad wants to raise awareness due to impact on young daughter

Gary said the incident had “shattered” his daughter’s confidence.

Therefore, he decided to speak up and raise awareness to hopefully help other children in similar situations.

The incident has prompted the family to try to get an official diagnosis for Lola-Ann, as autism is sometimes hard to detect.

Gary with his children Talia and Lola-Ann. Image: Supplied.

He said: “When you’re autistic, your mind works differently. When you accomplish something, you want to reach out and share it with others. But to have that dismissed can be harmful.”

The situation has shown Gary that he and his daughter are very similar.

He said: “Seeing the similarities in her made me jump into action. I would rather get her referred so we can know for sure.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The school was made aware that a child was upset following making a greeting in Mandarin.

“The child’s parents have since been in discussions around the incident with the school and are happy that it had been dealt with in an appropriate manner.”

