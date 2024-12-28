From Buckie to the Beatles: The teenage band from Moray that opened for music legends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Buckie to the Beatles: The teenage band from Moray that opened for music legends

The P&J looks at the rise of Johnny and the Copycats, who shared the same stage as the Fab Four at the height of Beatlemania. Ena Saracevic
Rob Lawson, Iain Lyon, John Stewart and Bill Cameron formed Johnny and The Copycats. Image: Scotbeat.wordpress
When four Buckie lads started a band, they never imagined they would share the stage with the biggest band in the world during their teenage years.

Johnny and the Copycats came to life in 1962 when guitarist Iain Lyon, drummer Rob Lawson, and bass player Bill Cameron met lead singer John Stewart.

The four quickly formed a bond, and the group spent all their time rehearsing and performing.

Thanks to Elgin promoter Albert Bonici, the band secured regular gigs, including one at the Longmore Hall in Keith, where they were signed up to open for a little-known Liverpool group called The Beatles.

Johnny and the Copycats gained popularity in the 60s and collaborated with big artists. Image: Scotbeat.wordpress

Due to impassable roads caused by a snowstorm, The Beatles’ January 2, 1963, concert in Keith was cancelled, and John Lennon flew back to Liverpool.

Instead, Johnny and the Copycats took the stage, playing the entire New Year’s concert themselves from 9pm to 1am. This would have been The Beatles’ first show in Scotland with Ringo Starr as part of the band.

Devastated by the cancellation, the teenagers were later compensated when Mr Bonici successfully negotiated with Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein to have Johnny and the Copycats perform alongside the Fab Four the following year.

Buckie boys opened for the Beatles on tour

Fifteen months later, the Copycats – who were all around 17-years-old at the time – finally opened for the Fab Four twice in April 1964 in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Beatles had become a household name – and fans in Edinburgh camped out all night when tickets went on sale.

News reports said the queue of screaming Beatle-maniacs seemed to stretch for miles.

Elgin man David Dills, music writer and researcher, has spent years compiling deep-delving blogs about Invernessian Mr Bonici as well as Johnny and the Copycats.

He’s created a blog which includes information about the band and their adventures. 

David Dills, music writer and researcher, has compiled a blog about Albert Bonici. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

Mr Bonici was the man who brought the Beatles to Scotland, and his initial contract gave him rights to promote their next tours in Scotland which led to The Copycats opening for two shows.

Mr Bonici travelled to deliver a drum set to the Copycats on the day of the Edinburgh show and met with Brian Epstein.

Albert Bonici introduced Johnny and the Copycats to the Beatles. Image: Supplied.

Drummer, Rob Lawson, told researcher David Dills: “My impression of Brian Epstein was that he was a proper gentleman, very well mannered and spoken, immaculately dressed.

“Cynthia Lennon was very quiet, and stayed in the background most of the time.

“She and John were just in the process of splitting up, which we didn’t know at the time but found out later.”

Johnny and the Copycats had ‘overwhelming’ introductions to the Beatles

The Buckie group had new outfits for the concerts, which the lead singer John Stewart said were brocade jackets with trousers.

The four boys opened for the Beatles on both nights. Image: Scotbeat.wordpress

“They looked good for a start but didn’t last long. I can’t remember what the Beatles wore, probably all dark suits,” John Stewart added.

“I remember being introduced to Brian Epstein and The Beatles which was a bit overwhelming considering how the Beatles had grown in popularity and the amount of people lining the streets as we were being bussed in.”

In the afternoon of their first show, The Beatles watched the teenagers from Buckie perform before they exchanged thoughts with them about guitars and music.

Beatles ‘jammed out’ with The Copycats band during sound check

Bill Cameron, guitarist and vocalist of the band, described The Beatles as friendly and that they didn’t act full of themselves even though they were so successful.

Speaking to David Dills, Bill said that George Harrison seemed nervous at their first encounter.

Though he realised why later when hoards of screaming fans, some throwing jelly babies, made it hard for The Beatles to hear themselves playing.

Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison on stage in 1963 after The Beatles became superstars. Image: Shutterstock.

During the second night, in Glasgow, the Fab Four showed up again as the Copycats were doing their sound checks.

This time George Harrison came up with his guitar to jam with them, followed by Paul McCartney on drums, John Lennon exchanging vocals, and Ringo Starr with a tambourine.

Bill kept a signed copy of a flyer from each of the Beatles – though his sister tore off Paul’s signature and sold it as a child.

Fortunately, Paul’s signature was also above Ringo’s photo as he was signing the wrong photograph.

Boys recorded songs with Elton John, and played support for Status Quo and Fleetwood Mac

Later in their career, in 1970, the Copycats band which was now named My Dear Watson were invited to London to record an LP and single.

Another young hopeful, Reg Dwight, was invited to play keyboards and vocals on the group’s single Have You Seen Your Saviour, and flip-side White Line Road.

Reg would later change his name to Elton John and record the hit Your Song.

The band recorded songs with Elton John. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Although John Stewart continued writing songs for the band when they became My Dear Watson, he left in 1968 to get married.

On visits home to Scotland, the remaining Buckie men played support to groups including the Troggs, Fleetwood Mac, and Status Quo.

Though getting airplay proved difficult, in their early days they landed a German pop hit and number one single with their song “Angela”.

Despite the band not receiving much exposure elsewhere, they had great experiences living in London and touring Germany before they returned home to Buckie.

They decided call it a day on September 2, 1972, playing their last official gig at the former Fulmar Club of RNAS Lossiemouth.

The group would continue to have regularly played charity events around the north east of Scotland, before the four played their last gig at Elgin Museum in 2016.

