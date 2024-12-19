North Sea crane failure leaves workers ‘without food for Christmas’

A North Sea crane failure has left offshore workers with “no food for Christmas”, it has been claimed.

Non-essential drilling crews are being evacuated from Ithaca’s wellhead protector platform on the Captain field, Energy Voice reports after the crane onboard the wellhead protector platform (WPP) which brings food and water on board from supply vessels broke.

Union members aboard the offshore platform have said they are concerned about access to food and drinking water as workers wait to depart.

The operator told Energy Voice that “it’s really not a significant issue”.

However, Unite the Union has said “that’s not the same message we’re getting from offshore” and that there is a “major problem there”.

One member of the platform’s crew, and union member, has said that the situation is a “sh*t show” and that “we are on the last of the food”.

‘The situation is absolutely nuts’

The operator has said that the crane will be repaired “as soon as possible” but it does not have a time or date for the work to be carried out.

It also said it has set up “alternative ways to get essential supplies”.

The union member explained that the operator aims to send supplies to a neighbouring floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and transport the goods across a bridge that connects the two sites.

“They are going to try land it all on the other platform then shuttle six containers of food stuffs over a 150m long bridge to the other side,” the worker said.

The union member described the situation as “absolutely nuts” and explained that there is “no food for Christmas on board”.

It is understood that a “300m” hose has been hooked up to supply water to the platform for the time being.

Ithaca said: “The platform is well supplied. But we will set up alternative ways to get essential supplies such that we can continue operation in case the current situation lasts for longer.”

As a result of the crane failure, Ithaca has removed “non-essential drilling personnel” from the platform.

However “all other activities are progressing as normal.”