Pair charged over alleged dog incident near Highland primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Pair charged over alleged dog incident near Highland primary school

It's alleged that Danielle Finlay and Alexander Rodgerson were the owners of Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs that killed sheep near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

By Jenni Gee
The dogs allegedly killed sheep near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.
The dogs allegedly killed sheep near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

Two people have been charged after dogs allegedly attacked sheep near a Highland primary school.

Danielle Finlay and Alexander Rodgerson were not present at Tain Sheriff Court where a solicitor asked for the case to be continued without plea on their behalf.

Both have been ordered to appear at the next calling of the case, which will take place on February 12.

Finlay and Rodgerson, both 25, are facing a single charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

Dogs allegedly killed and injured grazing sheep

The charge alleges that, on a number of occasions between October 29 and November 6 last year, on agricultural land at Balintore Farms, near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School, the pair were the owners of Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs which worried livestock.

The detail of the charge alleges that the dogs were “at large” – not on a lead or otherwise under close control – when they chased and attacked grazing sheep, killing and injuring a number of them.

At the request of solicitor Rory Gowans, who appeared for both accused, Sheriff Neil Wilson continued the case without plea.

The case will call again at Tain Sheriff Court on February 12, with Finlay, of Rannoch Place, Balintore, and Rodgerson, of Parkland Place, Balintore, both ordained to appear at that hearing.