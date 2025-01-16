Pair charged over alleged dog incident near Highland primary school

Two people have been charged after dogs allegedly attacked sheep near a Highland primary school.

Danielle Finlay and Alexander Rodgerson were not present at Tain Sheriff Court where a solicitor asked for the case to be continued without plea on their behalf.

Both have been ordered to appear at the next calling of the case, which will take place on February 12.

Finlay and Rodgerson, both 25, are facing a single charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

Dogs allegedly killed and injured grazing sheep

The charge alleges that, on a number of occasions between October 29 and November 6 last year, on agricultural land at Balintore Farms, near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School, the pair were the owners of Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs which worried livestock.

The detail of the charge alleges that the dogs were “at large” – not on a lead or otherwise under close control – when they chased and attacked grazing sheep, killing and injuring a number of them.

At the request of solicitor Rory Gowans, who appeared for both accused, Sheriff Neil Wilson continued the case without plea.

The case will call again at Tain Sheriff Court on February 12, with Finlay, of Rannoch Place, Balintore, and Rodgerson, of Parkland Place, Balintore, both ordained to appear at that hearing.