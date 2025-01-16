Alness man in court accused of killing woman in A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Alness man in court accused of killing woman in A9 crash

Jamie Little, 40, is alleged to have collided with Margaret Sutherland's car while driving dangerously with nearly six-times the legal amount of cocaine in his blood.

By David Love
Road closed sign with cones and Bear Scotland van
Roads around the fatal crash scene were closed as investigations were carried out. Image: DC Thomson

An Easter Ross man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A9 last year.

Jamie Little, 40, is alleged to have been driving dangerously on the road near Torepark with nearly six times the legal amount of cocaine in his blood.

The charges alleges that he collided with another car being driven by Margaret Sutherland, 59, who later died from her injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The incident happened on April 30 2024 on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between the Tore roundabout and the Cromarty Bridge.

Police said at the time it involved a black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio.

The charge adds that Little, from Alness, failed to make proper observations of the road ahead on the A9 at Torepark

Alleged charges

It further alleges that he drove on the opposing carriageway, failed to take evasive action despite oncoming traffic and caused his car to collide with “that driven by Margaret Sutherland, whereby she was so severely injured she died”.

Little is also charged with driving his vehicle with 800mcgs of a cocaine metabolite in his system – the legal limit is 50mcgs – and with 57mcgs of cocaine in his blood, which is almost six times the limit of 10mcgs.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and had his bail continued.

 