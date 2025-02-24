Revealed: Confirmed list of Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer

Aberdeen will soon be awash with visitors as the Tall Ships Races return to the city for the first time since 1997.

Currently, 45 ships from all over the world will visit the harbour during the hotly anticipated event with more expected to sign up.

They are divided into four classes – from large sailing ships to smaller single-masted boats – which are expected to wow visitors to the Granite City.

They arrive in Aberdeen on July 19, having competed against each other all the way from Dunkirk in France.

Various events are planned, including a freight yard being transformed into a 7,000 capacity music venue at the Port of Aberdeen, before they depart on July 22 and head to Kristiansand in Norway.

Here are the confirmed ships so far (images credited to Tall Ship Races Aberdeen 2025):

A Class – 18

Alexander von Humboldt II

Nationality: Germany

Year built: 2011

Arm Cuauhtemoc

Nationality: Mexico

Year built: 1982

Belem

Nationality: France

Year built: 1896

Capitan Miranda

Nationality: Uruguay

Year built: 1930

Christian Radich

Nationality: Norway

Year built: 1937



Dar Mlodziezy

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1982



Eendracht

Nationality: Netherlands

Year built: 1989

Fryderyk Chopin

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1990

Gulden Leeuw

Nationality: Netherlands

Year built: 1937

Kapitan Glowacki

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1944



Loa

Nationality: Denmark

Year built: 1922

Morgenster

Nationality: Netherlands

Year built: 1919



Pogoria

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1980



Shabab Oman II

Nationality: Oman

Year built: 2014

Sorlandet

Nationality: Norway

Year built: 1927



Thalassa

Nationality: Netherlands

Year built: 1980

TS Royalist

Nationality: UK

Year built: 2014

Wylde Swan

Nationality: Netherlands

Year built: 1920

B Class – 10

Betty

Nationality: Denmark

Year built: 1913

Excelsior

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1921

Jolie Brise

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1913

Kapitan Borchardt

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1918

Milpat

Nationality: France

Year built: 1962

Pascual Flores

Nationality: Spain

Year built: 1917

Rupel

Nationality: Belgium

Year built: 1996

Ryvingen

Nationality: Norway

Year built: 1918

Swan

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1900

Valborg

Nationality: Finland

Year built: 1948

C Class – 11

Alba Explorer

Nationality: UK

Year built: 2000

Belfer

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1998

Cykas

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1999

Espirit

Nationality: Germany

Year built: 1995

James Cook

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1986

Juan De Langara

Nationality: Spain

Year built: 1983

Ocean Scout

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1993

Ocean Spirit of Moray

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1995

Ortac

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1979

Spaniel

Nationality: Latvia

Year built: 1979

Williwaw

Nationality: Belgium

Year built: 1970

D Class – 6

Corsaro II

Nationality: Italy

Year built 1960

Dar Szczecina

Nationality: Poland

Year built: 1969

Op Stok 3

Nationality: Belgium

Year built: 2002

Rona II

Nationality: UK

Year built: 1991

Tara

Nationality: Denmark

Year built: 1958

HNMLS Urania

Year built: 2004

Nationality: Netherlands

Port of Aberdeen chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti said: “The anticipation for the return of the Tall Ships Races continues to build. We are preparing to welcome a truly global fleet from South America, the Middle East and Europe, with an incredible 45 ships signed up so far.

“The opportunity to step aboard and meet the crew of these magnificent vessels will be a major draw for visitors from far and wide.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson added: “Excitement and anticipation is growing with every Tall Ship added to the armada heading for Aberdeen this July.

“It is a fantastic coup for Aberdeen to host the largest fleet seen during the Tall Ships Races 2025 and it is a fantastic opportunity to boost our local economy.”

