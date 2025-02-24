Revealed: Confirmed list of Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer

Aberdeen will soon be awash with visitors as the Tall Ships Races return to the city for the first time since 1997.
Currently, 45 ships from all over the world will visit the harbour during the hotly anticipated event with more expected to sign up.
They are divided into four classes – from large sailing ships to smaller single-masted boats – which are expected to wow visitors to the Granite City.
They arrive in Aberdeen on July 19, having competed against each other all the way from Dunkirk in France.
Various events are planned, including a freight yard being transformed into a 7,000 capacity music venue at the Port of Aberdeen, before they depart on July 22 and head to Kristiansand in Norway.
Here are the confirmed ships so far (images credited to Tall Ship Races Aberdeen 2025):
A Class – 18
Alexander von Humboldt II
Nationality: Germany
Year built: 2011
Arm Cuauhtemoc
Nationality: Mexico
Year built: 1982
Belem
Nationality: France
Year built: 1896
Capitan Miranda
Nationality: Uruguay
Year built: 1930
Christian Radich
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1937
Dar Mlodziezy
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1982
Eendracht
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1989
Fryderyk Chopin
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1990
Gulden Leeuw
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1937
Kapitan Glowacki
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1944
Loa
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1922
Morgenster
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1919
Pogoria
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1980
Shabab Oman II
Nationality: Oman
Year built: 2014
Sorlandet
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1927
Thalassa
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1980
TS Royalist
Nationality: UK
Year built: 2014
Wylde Swan
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1920
B Class – 10
Betty
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1913
Excelsior
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1921
Jolie Brise
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1913
Kapitan Borchardt
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1918
Milpat
Nationality: France
Year built: 1962
Pascual Flores
Nationality: Spain
Year built: 1917
Rupel
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 1996
Ryvingen
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1918
Swan
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1900
Valborg
Nationality: Finland
Year built: 1948
C Class – 11
Alba Explorer
Nationality: UK
Year built: 2000
Belfer
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1998
Cykas
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1999
Espirit
Nationality: Germany
Year built: 1995
James Cook
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1986
Juan De Langara
Nationality: Spain
Year built: 1983
Ocean Scout
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1993
Ocean Spirit of Moray
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1995
Ortac
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1979
Spaniel
Nationality: Latvia
Year built: 1979
Williwaw
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 1970
D Class – 6
Corsaro II
Nationality: Italy
Year built 1960
Dar Szczecina
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1969
Op Stok 3
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 2002
Rona II
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1991
Tara
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1958
HNMLS Urania
Year built: 2004
Nationality: Netherlands
Port of Aberdeen chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti said: “The anticipation for the return of the Tall Ships Races continues to build. We are preparing to welcome a truly global fleet from South America, the Middle East and Europe, with an incredible 45 ships signed up so far.
“The opportunity to step aboard and meet the crew of these magnificent vessels will be a major draw for visitors from far and wide.”
Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson added: “Excitement and anticipation is growing with every Tall Ship added to the armada heading for Aberdeen this July.
“It is a fantastic coup for Aberdeen to host the largest fleet seen during the Tall Ships Races 2025 and it is a fantastic opportunity to boost our local economy.”
Gallery: 60 photos of the Tall Ships Race in 1991… can you spot yourself?
Aberdeen quayside to be transformed into market with 60 stalls for Tall Ships
Conversation