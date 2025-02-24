Revealed: Confirmed list of Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Confirmed list of Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer

All the vessels that have signed up to come to the Granite City in July.

By Chris Cromar
Alexander von Humboldt II.
Alexander von Humboldt II from Germany is one of 45 tall ships confirmed as coming to the Granite City this summer. Image:

Aberdeen will soon be awash with visitors as the Tall Ships Races return to the city for the first time since 1997.

Currently, 45 ships from all over the world will visit the harbour during the hotly anticipated event with more expected to sign up.

They are divided into four classes – from large sailing ships to smaller single-masted boats – which are expected to wow visitors to the Granite City.

They arrive in Aberdeen on July 19, having competed against each other all the way from Dunkirk in France.

Various events are planned, including a freight yard being transformed into a 7,000 capacity music venue at the Port of Aberdeen, before they depart on July 22 and head to Kristiansand in Norway.

Here are the confirmed ships so far (images credited to Tall Ship Races Aberdeen 2025):

A Class – 18

Alexander von Humboldt II
Nationality: Germany
Year built: 2011

Alexander von Humboldt II.
Alexander von Humboldt II.

Arm Cuauhtemoc
Nationality: Mexico
Year built: 1982

Arm Cuauhtemoc.
Arm Cuauhtemoc.

Belem
Nationality: France
Year built: 1896

Belem.
Belem. Image: Tall Ship Races Aberdeen 2025.

Capitan Miranda
Nationality: Uruguay
Year built: 1930

Capitan Miranda.
Capitan Miranda.

Christian Radich
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1937

Christian Radich.
Christian Radich.

Dar Mlodziezy
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1982

Dar Mlodziezy.
Dar Mlodziezy.

Eendracht
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1989

Eendracht.
Eendracht.

Fryderyk Chopin
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1990

Fryderyk Chopin.
Fryderyk Chopin.

Gulden Leeuw
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1937

Gulden Leeuw.
Gulden Leeuw.

Kapitan Glowacki
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1944

Kapitan Glowacki.
Kapitan Glowacki.

Loa
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1922

Loa.
Loa.

Morgenster
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1919

Morgenster.
Morgenster.

Pogoria
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1980

Pogoria.
Pogoria.

Shabab Oman II
Nationality: Oman
Year built: 2014

Shabab Oman II.
Shabab Oman II.

Sorlandet
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1927

Sorlandet.
Sorlandet.

Thalassa
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1980

Thalassa.
Thalassa.

TS Royalist
Nationality: UK
Year built: 2014

TS Royalist.
TS Royalist.

Wylde Swan
Nationality: Netherlands
Year built: 1920

Wylde Swan.
Wylde Swan.

B Class – 10

Betty
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1913

Betty.
Betty.

Excelsior
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1921

Excelsior.
Excelsior.

Jolie Brise
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1913

Jolie Brise.
Jolie Brise.

Kapitan Borchardt
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1918

Kapitan Borchardt.
Kapitan Borchardt.

Milpat
Nationality: France
Year built: 1962

Milpat.
Milpat.

Pascual Flores
Nationality: Spain
Year built: 1917

Pascual Flores.
Pascual Flores.

Rupel
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 1996

Rupel.
Rupel.

Ryvingen
Nationality: Norway
Year built: 1918

Ryvingen.
Ryvingen.

Swan
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1900

Swan.
Swan.

Valborg
Nationality: Finland
Year built: 1948

Valborg.
Valborg.

C Class – 11

Alba Explorer
Nationality: UK
Year built: 2000

Alba Explorer.
Alba Explorer.

Belfer
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1998

Belfer.
Belfer.

Cykas
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1999

Cykas.
Cykas.

Espirit
Nationality: Germany
Year built: 1995

Espirit.
Espirit.

James Cook
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1986

James Cook.
James Cook.

Juan De Langara
Nationality: Spain
Year built: 1983

Juan De Langara.
Juan De Langara.

Ocean Scout
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1993

Ocean Scout.
Ocean Scout.

Ocean Spirit of Moray
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1995

Ocean Spirit of Moray.
Ocean Spirit of Moray.

Ortac
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1979

Ortac.
Ortac.

Spaniel
Nationality: Latvia
Year built: 1979

Spaniel.
Spaniel.

Williwaw
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 1970

Williwaw.
Williwaw.

D Class – 6

Corsaro II
Nationality: Italy
Year built 1960

Corsaro II.
Corsaro II.

Dar Szczecina
Nationality: Poland
Year built: 1969

Dar Szczecina.
Dar Szczecina.

Op Stok 3
Nationality: Belgium
Year built: 2002

Op Stok 3.
Op Stok 3.

Rona II
Nationality: UK
Year built: 1991

Rona II.
Rona II.

Tara
Nationality: Denmark
Year built: 1958

Tara.
Tara.

HNMLS Urania
Year built: 2004
Nationality: Netherlands

HNMLS Urania.
HNMLS Urania.

Port of Aberdeen chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti said: “The anticipation for the return of the Tall Ships Races continues to build. We are preparing to welcome a truly global fleet from South America, the Middle East and Europe, with an incredible 45 ships signed up so far.

“The opportunity to step aboard and meet the crew of these magnificent vessels will be a major draw for visitors from far and wide.”

Adrian Watson.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson is looking forward to the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson added: “Excitement and anticipation is growing with every Tall Ship added to the armada heading for Aberdeen this July.

“It is a fantastic coup for Aberdeen to host the largest fleet seen during the Tall Ships Races 2025 and it is a fantastic opportunity to boost our local economy.”

