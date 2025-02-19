Queues and 800,000 sales – but the fizz has run out for Moray Cup once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queues and 800,000 sales – but the fizz has run out for Moray Cup once again

The iconic red drink's 'limited' return has been a success but it is still to disappear from shelves once again.

By Chris Cromar
Moray Cup.
Moray Cup was brought back to the shelves in August. Image: Jasperimage.

There were queues to grab of the north-east’s distinctive red brew and as many as 800,000 bottles sold.

But Moray Cup is to disappear once again despite a limited return that saw it flying off the shelves.

In August, the fizzy soft drink was brought back to life after a seven-year hiatus  by Macduff-based wholesaler Deveron Direct.

On launch day it proved so popular that people queued for hours to get their hands on it and since then it has become a staple in chippers and ice cream shops across the region.

Moray Cup relaunch.
The return of Moray Cup proved popular! Image: Jasperimage.

And that roaring success continued.

Deveron Direct director Des Cheyne tells The P&J that when all the stock has run out they will have sold “between 750,000-800,000” bottles of Moray Cup.

In fact, not many of the “limited edition” drinks remain.

Mr Cheyne said supply is “coming to an end” and thinks there will be stock until the middle of March “at the latest”.

Kenneth West and Des Cheyne.
Deveron Direct directors Kenneth West and Des Cheyne brought Moray Cup back to the shelves. Image: Jasperimage.

While that all sounds great, the businessman and his fellow director Kenneth Anderson have decided now is NOT the time to bring the pop back permanently.

“Myself and Kenneth have taken the decision to push the pause button for the time being because of the amount that’s to be produced, ” Mr Cheyne said.

“It’s a major, major commitment.”

The last available batches have been reduced from £14.99 for a pack of 12 to £9.99.

And the director said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support from the public and businesses.

Moray Cup a ‘success story’

“We hope that for the businesses it has allowed them to see growth in their sales, especially during these uncertain times,” Mr Cheyne said, adding that bringing it back to the north-east has been a “success story”.

Despite all the successes and its popularity – it is even being offered on eBay for £17 a bottle – the Banff entrepreneur is not sure if the momentum would continue.

“It’s been well received and we’ve sold huge amounts, but we just feel that with the amount we’d have to produce, we’re not just sure if there would be the same demand,” he said.

Oday Dabbagh.
New Aberdeen FC striker Oday Dabbagh with a bottle of Moray Cup. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Just last week, Aberdeen FC gifted their new Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh a bottle of Moray Cup as part of their efforts to “make our new signings feel at home in Aberdeen with gifts that represent our city”.

The club called Moray Cup an “iconic drink”.

When the fizzy favourite was relaunched in August, The Press and Journal did a taste test to see how the relaunched version compares to the original.

Conversation