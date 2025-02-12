Arrival of electric hydrofoil ferry in Orkney delayed to March

The arrival of a new electric hydrofoil vessel in Orkney has been delayed until March, the local council says.

The first of two new vessels had been due in Orkney in January for testing.

The council says the delay will allow for “some final vessel preparatory work to be completed”.

Once the 12-seat passenger vessel does arrive next month, it will undergo sea trials before it can commence service on the Rousay, Egilsay, Wyre, and Shapinsay routes.

A second, larger vessel with room for 50 passengers and light cargo, will also be used in the isles county.

The hydrofoil technology means the hulls of the vessels will be lifted out of the water when they sail.

Two vessels to be trialled – but will they become a permanent addition to Orkney’s ferry links?

The two boats come after a successful £15.5m bid was received from the UK Government’s Zero Emission Vessel and Infrastructure (ZEVI) Fund.

The bid came from Orkney Ferries Ltd, Belfast-based Artemis Technologies, and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

Dubbed the ‘Electric Orkney project’, the aim is to boost the council’s decarbonisation efforts.

It will also show proof of concept for zero-emission technology in harsh environments.

The new vessels will run alongside Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet during a three-year trial period.

There will be hopes that the new vessel can bolster the existing council-run ferry service permanently.

However, this will depend on how much they are used during the trial.

Last month, the council ran a questionnaire to try to understand what kind of service the public would like to see from the electric ferries.

Laura Cromarty is the council’s service manager for transport.

She said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took the time to complete the survey to help shape a suitable timetable for the trial service on the routes mentioned.

Council looking at how to make best use of new vessels

“I’m pleased to say that we are planning to host sessions on-island to answer questions that communities may have.

“Local community input from those who will benefit from the additional trial service is very important to ensure it is shaped to be of as much benefit as possible, noting that external funding has been awarded to trial this new technology.

“The draft timetable will also be structured according to the capability of the vessel in local waters following sea trials.”