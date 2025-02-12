Arrival of electric hydrofoil ferry in Orkney delayed to March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arrival of electric hydrofoil ferry in Orkney delayed to March

The first of two vessels had been expected last month.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney hydrofoil
The arrival of an electric hydrofoil vessel, similar to the one above, has been delayed to next month : Image: Artemis Technologies

The arrival of a new electric hydrofoil vessel in Orkney has been delayed until March, the local council says.

The first of two new vessels had been due in Orkney in January for testing.

The council says the delay will allow for “some final vessel preparatory work to be completed”.

Once the 12-seat passenger vessel does arrive next month, it will undergo sea trials before it can commence service on the Rousay, Egilsay, Wyre, and Shapinsay routes.

A second, larger vessel with room for 50 passengers and light cargo, will also be used in the isles county.

The hydrofoil technology means the hulls of the vessels will be lifted out of the water when they sail.

Two vessels to be trialled – but will they become a permanent addition to Orkney’s ferry links?

The two boats come after a successful £15.5m bid was received from the UK Government’s Zero Emission Vessel and Infrastructure (ZEVI) Fund.

The bid came from Orkney Ferries Ltd, Belfast-based Artemis Technologies, and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

Dubbed the ‘Electric Orkney project’, the aim is to boost the council’s decarbonisation efforts.

It will also show proof of concept for zero-emission technology  in harsh environments.

The new vessels will run alongside Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet during a three-year trial period.

There will be hopes that the new vessel can bolster the existing council-run ferry service permanently.

However, this will depend on how much they are used during the trial.

Last month, the council ran a questionnaire to try to understand what kind of service the public would like to see from the electric ferries.

Laura Cromarty is the council’s service manager for transport.

She said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took the time to complete the survey to help shape a suitable timetable for the trial service on the routes mentioned.

Council looking at how to make best use of new vessels

“I’m pleased to say that we are planning to host sessions on-island to answer questions that communities may have.

“Local community input from those who will benefit from the additional trial service is very important to ensure it is shaped to be of as much benefit as possible, noting that external funding has been awarded to trial this new technology.

“The draft timetable will also be structured according to the capability of the vessel in local waters following sea trials.”

