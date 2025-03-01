Rosemount stroke survivor hits out after lack of written instructions left him in dark over rehab plan

An Aberdeen man has spoken out about how his life has drastically changed nearly four years after he had a stroke.

Gavin Anderson, 45, is advocating for better treatment for stroke patients, meanwhile he is dealing with the symptoms of a stroke himself.

In late June 2021, Gavin, from the Rosemount area of Aberdeen, suffered from a subarachnoid haemorrhage in his Aberdeen home aged just 42.

He was found by police a day later disorientated after having collapsed in his bathroom, and he was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Due to the extent of the damage to his brain, he was later airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Here, he was treated, sent back to ARI and later discharged.

However, due to the lack of written information provided at the time of his discharge, Gavin wasn’t aware of plans for his rehabilitation.

This meant Mr Anderson couldn’t access the aftercare he required.

A Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) investigation in 2023 took independent advice from a consultant neurologist and an occupational therapist within their report.

They found that communication with Gavin was “unclear” and “confusing” and did not always address the main points he was raising.

NHS Grampian says the ombudsman “recognised that reasonable plans were made” and that they “attempted to commence the initial assessment”.

‘Lack of written information’ meant Gavin was not aware of rehabilitation plans

The Ombudsman found there was a failure to provide Gavin with written information about the plans for his rehabilitation.

He was unable to retain this information when given verbally, which meant he was unaware of the plan and could not access the support available to him.

In relation to the board’s plans for Gavin’s rehabilitation, the watchdog found that the board made “reasonable plans” and attempted to commence the initial assessment that would have established what support Gavin required.

At the time, NHS Grampian said they had written to him to apologise.

Gavin told the Press and Journal: “How I understand it is ideally you should get rehab within six weeks.

“That’s the best window for opportunity for a positive outcome.

“I had rehab around eight months later.

“There’s not really anything anyone can do for me now.”

‘I helped people with strokes, now it feels like no one helped me’

Before the stroke, Gavin worked as part of an emergency team for the local council.

Here, he helped vulnerable or elderly people who had a button that they could press if they needed assistance.

They could press the alarm and speak to him, where he would then either call a family member or for emergency services.

He said: “Ironically, I would’ve had calls from people who had strokes. It would’ve been my responsibility for them to get the help they need.

“Unfortunately, when I had a stroke it felt like there was no one to help me. That was quite ironic.”

After the stroke, he continued working for about two years but after years of dealing with his symptoms, he left.

Gavin suffers from ‘long list’ of symptoms years after stroke

Before the stroke, Gavin was an avid gym lover but he says he can now “barely even walk”.

He listed a long range of physical symptoms including double vision, mobility issues, fatigue, tinnitus, hyperacusis and dexterity issues.

He also detailed various short-term memory issues and confusion – along with auditory hallucinations. Anxiety has also stemmed from having to quit his job and the loss of income.

However, on a positive note, Gavin said he continues to enjoy playing guitar and writing music.

Gavin said that although it’s too late for him, he hopes to improve the system for future stroke victims.

He said that his MP Kirsty Blackman and MSP Kevin Stewart have been helping him by putting questions regarding patient safety improvements to government officials.

In November, Gavin said that Health Improvement Scotland (HIS) was working on ideas as to how they can make a video with him which would be shown at the quarterly NHS Board meetings.

NHS Grampian apologised over communication

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian commented: “We welcomed the SPSO’s findings in this case in November 2023 and have been working to ensure all patients with brain injuries are provided with discharge information in a format they can understand and refer back to after leaving hospital.

“An apology was given, recognising that communication in this case was unclear and confusing.

“In relation to plans for rehabilitation, we understand the SPSO recognised that reasonable plans were made and that we attempted to commence the initial assessment that would have established the support required.

We accept written information should have been shared about these plans.

“Across Grampian we support over 1.2 million outpatient appointments and more than 100,000 admissions every year.

“We are always keen to listen to patients and make improvements where necessary.”