Are these the 8 happiest places in and around Aberdeen?

If the old saying is true then you often take for granted what others could only wish for. That means there’s likely a realm of underappreciated “happy places” right on our Aberdeen city and shire doorstep.

So, with many of us in need of some elusive Vitamin D, who better to ask than our features team for the region’s happiest hotspots.

Living and working here, they’ve suggested eight locations guaranteed to boost those happy hormones.

Some well known, others less so, but all within an hour of Aberdeen city. Are these outdoor attractions the best the city and shire has to offer?

Let’s find out.

Haddo House and Country Park is a firm family favourite

Haddo House and Country Park is a place for all seasons, ages and interests – and probably home to the best-fed ducks in Aberdeenshire.

The magnificent mansion is a window into a bygone era, while a wander around the extensive parkland is true escapism.

There’s something enchanting about the long, winding drive to reach Haddo, which reminds me of Manderley in my favourite novel, Rebecca.

Stepping inside, the sophisticated 1732 Georgian exterior gives way to an opulent Victorian interior, the result of Archibald Simpson’s 1880s remodel.

Home to generations of the Gordon family, there’s something homely about Haddo despite its vast proportions. It’s like a jewellery box. Each room is filled with treasure to discover and for me, it’s not Christmas until the Haddo House Choral and Operatic Society carol service in the beautiful chapel.

Writer Kirstie Waterston has precious memories of son Freddie, shown, at Haddo when he was little.Outside, the terraced garden has been faithfully restored to how it looked 150 years ago and it’s the perfect vantage point for gazing along the lime tree avenue, up the Scots mile to the monument on the hill.

Dunnotar Castle never fails to impress

From the moment you park up, a visit to Dunnotar Castle, Stonehaven, is always special.

The ruins are like something out of a movie. You really feel part of something poetic, mythical or magical.

The castle’s website states, “once seen, never forgotten”, and I have to agree.

We are lucky to have so many castles in our area – some still standing with beautiful interiors, others in ruin. There are none, in my opinion, quite so striking as Dunnottar Castle.

The little paths and winding stairs give you an insight into what it might have been like to navigate the castle – either as an intruder or a resident. And there are plenty of quirky tales to discover along the way. These include the rather unsettling revelation that a lion was kept as a pet in “The Lion’s Den” – poor thing!

For being perched on a 160-foot rock in the North Sea, the facilities at Dunnottar Castle are better kept than some tourist spots on land.

Even if you can’t make the descent down the stairs, the view is spectacular from solid ground.

‘Picture perfect’ Seaton Park is a haven in the city

Whether it’s eating ice cream on a bench with friends or chasing toddlers pretending to be trains, Aberdeen’s Seaton Park holds many happy memories for me.

Nestled on the banks of the River Don and with Old Aberdeen and landmarks such as St Machar’s Cathedral nearby, it’s picture perfect.

I am the first to admit I’m not the outdoorsy type. Camping is an absolute hard no, nor will you find me hill walking, or embarking on anything other than short strolls.

However, I do quite like a walk in the park – and when my sons were younger they were happy to accompany us on a family outing to Seaton Park.

When our labrador Murphy was younger we used to follow the path through the park and walk down towards the riverside.

Seaton’s playpark was a favourite with my sons, and we spent many Sunday afternoons there.

These days my sons who are 14 and almost 18 years old don’t like to be seen in public with their parents, let alone go to the park to walk the dog with us!

However, even though it’s years since they ran around the play area and surrounding green space, the echoes of their footprints will always be there.

‘City folk must dream of a visit to Fowlsheugh nature reserve’

Whenever it’s a fine day, there’s one place my wife Elin and I love to go to in Aberdeenshire, and that’s Fowlsheugh nature reserve just south of Stonehaven.

This RSPB site is home to an enormous colony of seabirds swooping and soaring through the sky and nesting by their countless thousands on the breathtaking cliff faces.

During the breeding season, you can see guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, and of course the main attraction of puffins.

We’ve been visiting for years, and whenever I go, I always think to myself that someone trapped in a big city would pay through the nose to just be here, in this incredible, blustery, loud, smelly, wild part of nature for even an hour.

So, how lucky are we to have it right on our doorstep, just 30 minutes drive from Aberdeen?

For us, every visit to Fowlsheugh is like we’re behind the scenes of a big budget David Attenborough documentary.

We can spend hours just sitting watching the birds chitter-chatter on their roosts, swoop around in the sky and splash about in the churning North Sea.

There are signs up saying you can see dolphins, porpoises or whales if you’re lucky, which so far I’ve not been, but you’ll most likely spot a seal or two.

It’s the kind of place that reminds you why we love living in our amazing part of Scotland, in all of its rough, wild and windy glory.

If you want to visit, the best time is in spring or summer when the most birds are there, but it’s spectacular all year round.

‘There’s nowhere quite like Royal Deeside’

Whenever I feel I need to escape from the city for the day, I’m always drawn to Royal Deeside — particularly Ballater and Crathie.

To me it’s such a special area filled with history and so many places to explore. No matter how many times I visit, I never tire of the beauty and feel like there’s always something new to see.

Ballater is always bustling and beautiful year-round, and while it is a sun trap in the summer, I love the colder months when the air is crisp and there’s a slight mist hanging over the rooftops and hills.

It also has some lovely local shops and cafes to visit. The Bothy is always our go-to for a hearty, warming lunch to fuel our adventures.

The surrounding area is so magical. There are beautiful walking spots like Loch Muick, Lochnagar and Burn O’ Vat close by to explore.

Balmoral Castle – the Scottish home of the royal family, and its estate, is so pretty to walk around.

One of the walks around the estate includes the Balmoral Cairn Trail, but the most impressive — Prince Albert’s Cairn — can be found up a steep hill. The pyramid made of granite was erected by Queen Victoria after her husband’s death aged just 41.

While it’s a sight to behold, the stunning views overlooking Deeside and the estate are just as incredible. It is well worth the short, but somewhat challenging, hike.

Hardy history doesn’t kill happy place vibes at Dunnottar Woods

When you know more about its history, Dunnottar Woods may not have been such a happy place for everyone – but it certainly is fascinating and well worth a visit.

Dogs of course, pay very little attention to the past, preferring to live fully in the present. That’s why these woods are my sprocker spaniel’s happy place, and therefore they are also mine.

While I stick to the path, noting tiny fairy houses tucked along the way, she goes bounding through the undergrowth.

Deeper into the woods lies Gallow’s Hill, where many a condemned criminal met their end at the hands of the hangman.

In the 1800s it was discovered that many of them were buried on the hill and that furthermore, it is the site of a 3,000-year-old burial mound.

A puzzling feature near the summit is a rectangular trench, covered by a grille.

Given the location, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a grave, or perhaps a trap.

The answer is much less grisly. It’s an ice house, used for keeping food fresh, and is just one more surprise on this intriguing woodland walk.

‘Johnston Gardens really are one of the city’s best kept secrets’

It’s hard to imagine when you’re on Aberdeen’s Seafield Road, amid the noise of traffic, that just five minutes away, there’s a little haven of tranquillity.

Johnston Gardens was gifted to the city in 1936. It’s been marvellously maintained for decades since, and is an oasis amid the urban sprawl. There’s a park with a rockery, a waterfall, a sublime blue bridge and an abundance of trees. Plants and flowers are all combined expertly enough to put the Don into Monty Don.

Regardless of the time of year, this place always has exquisite shades and nuances. It’s big enough to allow ample visitors, whether families or walkers with pets, to ramble free without becoming overly crowded.

I first walked through the gates in 2012 after I was made redundant by a central belt newspaper. It was a tough few months. Yet the gardens always cheered me up. They lifted my spirits and reminded me that there is beauty and renewal in sometimes difficult circumstances.

If you fancy a breather and a seat in high summer, there are plenty of wooden benches. Some carry all manner of plaques with poignant messages. “She loved this place”, reads one of the memorials. When it comes to Johnston Gardens, that lady certainly isn’t alone.

‘Silver city shoreline has me pinching myself that I live here’

When I moved to Aberdeen three years ago, I didn’t know a soul.

So, as a keen runner, one of the first things I did was to go for a run along Aberdeen Beach. It was a calm September evening and the sky was a beautiful blend of pink and blue.

As I stopped to take a photo I got chatting to a fellow runner. He encouraged me to join a hill running club.

At a time when I was feeling a little homesick. That interaction gave me a boost and from that moment, the beach was my happy place.

Although I didn’t join the hill running club, I am a regular at the beach Parkrun every Saturday morning.

Come rain, hail, snow and shine, the feeling you get when crossing the finish line is just the best.

As well as running, the beach is also where I go for a refreshing dip in the North Sea.

Just recently, my partner Andy and I were walking along the beach. We spotted two dolphins swimming close to the shore.

They were swimming in the same direction as we were walking. So for about half an hour we had front-row seats to their aquatic acrobatics.

It’s moments like that when I’m reminded how lucky I am to live in the silver city by the sea.