AWPR restricted after crash partially blocks road

The AWPR is currently restricted after a crash partially blocked the busy route southbound.

Traffic is currently moving slowly on the A90 after an incident occurred near the North Deeside Road flyover on Sunday afternoon.

Drivers have been urged to use caution as they approach the scene of the incident.

The crash is understood to have happened around 12.30pm, and police are directing traffic.

A blue car is damaged and awaiting recovery.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.