How Argyll & Bute’s new budget will affect Oban residents – from funerals and weddings to care home fees and planning permission

Argyll and Bute councillors have hiked council tax by 9.9%, increased fees by 6% and given themselves a 22% pay rise in the 2025/2026 budget.

Over and above those headline figures we looked at the charges that will impact households and families in Argyll and Bute.

Argyll and Bute Council held its budget meeting today, Thursday.

Councillors were looking at ways to address a budget gap of £10.938 million in 2025-26.

Here’s how it will affect you.

Council Tax to increase by 9.9%

While the SNP-led group got their way with a 9.9% rise, the leader of the opposition put forward a 5% rise.

In papers to councillors, they were warned: “To get to a balanced budget, the council will need to increase council tax to 9.9%” unless another way to increase revenue or reduce spending could be found.

The council agreed that council tax for a Band D will rise by £160.94 to £1,625.64, representing a 9.9% increase.

Ross Moreland of the SNP-led ruling group said that by not increasing ferry fares, investing in roads and donating to food banks it was looking after the people of Argyll and Bute.

Gary Mulvaney, the leader of the opposition group, argued that a balanced budget could be delivered with a 5% council tax rise.

Julie MacKenzie, Oban, North and Lorn, said putting up the council tax this year would save a large council tax rise in the budget for 2026-2027.

6% on charged for services

The council will increase charges for services it provides to the public that are not statutory obligations by 6%.

1. Burial Charges

For a burial or reopening of a lair, the cost will rise to £1,052, an increase of £60 from last year.

If the burial takes place at the weekend or on a public holiday, there will be an additional charge of £392, a rise of £22.

To bury remains or ashes:

Minimum depth: £237

Available depth: £1,052

To scatter ashes:

Scatter ashes: £182

For those opting for a “Woodland and Green Burial Service Standard Lair,” the cost will be £2,485.

Other charges:

Permission to erect a memorial: £205

Plaque/ book-type memorial: £100

Inscribed memorial plaque on previously unmarked graves: £341

Exhumation (not including reburial): £1,126

The cost for a burial in Stirling in 2024 is £1,367, in the Western Isles, a burial is £525.

2. Getting rid of rats

The cost to eradicate rats and mice in private homes, rented properties, or commercial premises will be £218.80, a rise of £12.40.

The charge includes two visits, but the council warns: “Further charges during the initial treatment may be necessary where eradication requires more than two visits.

“Advice on the total charge for eradication can be provided by officers.”

Aberdeen City Council costs £153.20 for up to five visits for domestic rodent infestation.

3. Retrospective planning applications

A surcharge of 25% will be added to the standard planning application fee to cover the extra work required for retrospective planning permissions.

For example, for a house, this means:

Standard planning permission fee: £691

Additional 25% charge: £172.75

Total cost: £863.75

4. Residential care homes

Residential and nursing care fees will see an increase:

General weekly cost: Rising by £147.88 to £1,853.38

Kintyre Care Centre: Increasing by £134.74 to £1,598.61

Care Information Scotland said the “standard rate” paid for care in 2024/2025 is £948.59 a week for nursing care and £825.94 a week for residential care.

5. Historical records

Checking historical records will cost £116.40 per hour, a rise of £6.60.

For out-of-hours or weekend work, a 50% surcharge applies, increasing the hourly rate by £58.20.

To check records at Glasgow Genealogy Centre the cost is £15 an hour.

6. Special uplift

For large waste items, the council will charge householders £85.75 for up to 10 minutes of work by a two-person crew with a vehicle. That’s an increase of £4.85 per ten minutes.

The next 10 minutes will cost an additional £53.35, an increase of £3.

In Edinburgh a special uplift is £5 per item; in Highland, the cost is £55.40 for up to six items and £27.70 for three items.

7. Car removal

Removing a car from private land or other public sector ground (when the last registered keeper cannot be traced) by arrangement will cost £320—a 63% increase.

The council may require payment in advance from the landowner.

8. Getting married in Argyll and Bute?

The cost of marriage services at the registry office will increase:

A weekday ceremony at the registry office before 6pm: £126.85

Saturday ceremony at the registry office: £255.35

Weekday ceremony at an approved venue: £334.40

Weekend ceremony at an approved venue: £396.85

An evening wedding after 6pm: £451.30

Sunday/public holiday ceremony: £504.05

In Dumfries and Galloway, the fee for a marriage ceremony on a weekend or public holiday is £196; for a service in the registration office accommodating up to 50 people, the fee is £115.

9. Make a movie

The cost of filming in Argyll and Bute has been increased and will be based on the production type:

Major US feature film (blockbuster): £2,027 per day

Low-budget film (under £1.5 million): £386 per day

Sitcom: £482 per day

High-end music video: £144 per day

In Glasgow, the daily rate for commercial TV, photography or drama has a daily rate of £1,294, or for four hours or less £645.

Councillors approve 22% pay rise for themselves

As part of the overall package, councillors voted for a 22% pay rise, although it was not universally popular.

As of April 1, 2023, the basic annual pay for councillors was set at £21,345.

Today’s figures will see this figure jump to £25,982.

Council leader Jim Lynch will see his salary increase to £50,063.

Senior councillors will see their pay rise to £37,458.

The four area chairpersons will receive £30,038.

The leader of the opposition will receive £30,038.

Clipper Race to bring round the world race back to Oban

Councillors approved £20,000 to return the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to Oban in 2026.

Comparative figures from other councils are based on the latest available data and may have changed since.

