WATCH: Dramatic rescue after Cairngorms hillwalkers swept 164ft by avalanche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

WATCH: Dramatic rescue after Cairngorms hillwalkers swept 164ft by avalanche

The two mountaineers were airlifted to hospital after a five-hour rescue operation.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Two hillwalkers were swept 164ft after being hit by an avalanche in the Cairngorms.

A woman in her 30s and a man in her 20s were airlifted to a Glasgow hospital after a cornice collapsed in the Mess of Pottage area of Coire an t-Sneachda on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were at the base of the corrie when the overhanging mass of snow broke off, triggering an avalanche and knocking them off their feet.

The climbers were airlifted to Glasgow. Image: CMRT

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) volunteers were called to the incident around 3pm while an HM Coastguard helicopter was also sent from Inverness.

17 volunteers took part in the five-hour rescue, which finished at around 8pm.

They were assisted by 12 members of the RAF Valley MRT, who were training in the area.

Cairngorm climbers swept down 164ft after cornice collapse

CMRT leader Iain Cornfoot told The P&J the pair were lucky to be alive.

He said: “Both casualties were cold so we had to rewarm them on site.

29 people took part in the rescue operation. Image: CMRT

“We then lowered them 300 metres with ropes and stretchered out for 1.5km to the aircraft.

“They swept down through some pretty rocky terrain and there was potential for quite severe injuries, but they were lucky I think that they suffered relatively minor injuries.

“There is potential for fatalities, head injuries in these situations.”

Cornice collapses are ‘hard to predict’

Cornices are formed by wind-blown snow and can collapse under their weight, causing avalanches.

Mr Cornfoot said: “They can be really fragile; there was a lot of snow yesterday which built up on the cornices and then sometimes it can just release naturally.

Rescue crews were sent around 3pm on Sunday. Image: CMRT

“It’s very hard to predict but hikers should check the avalanche forecast and the weather forecast.

The CMRT leader also thanked Cairngorm Mountain Resort for their logistical help, adding: “They ferried two members up as high as they could with their vehicles.

“We always get amazing help from them.”

“And also thank you to the RAF Valley MRT members for helping us out after being all day in the mountains.”

Conversation