Several car number plates stolen in Elgin

Officers are investigating after Elgin residents have reported their number plates have been stolen.

The first number plate thefts happened in Balmoral Terrace, Alba Place and North Street between 2am and 2.40am on Friday.

A second report of thefts happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday in Brodie Drive, Deanshaugh Terrace and Reid Street.

Elgin officers appeal for CCTV and doorbell footage

PC Iain Wilson of Elgin police station said: “I am appealing for anyone in those areas who saw anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

“Residents with private CCTV or doorbell footage I would ask that you review it, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1400 of February 16.