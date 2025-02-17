Aberdonian student appears on ITV gameshow The Chase

A student from Aberdeen failed in her bid to take home money on The Chase.

20-year-old Ola faced Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha on tonight’s episode of the hit ITV game show.

She had hoped to take on Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis because he is “always coming up on my TikTok”.

The Edinburgh University law and languages student told host Bradley Walsh how she was studying abroad in ‘sunny’ Marseille and if she won would use the cash prize for driving lessons and to buy a car.

In the cash builder round, the keen footballer got three questions right, adding £3000 to the prize pot.

Walsh told her “You’re better than that”, with The Sinnerman telling her she gave a “mixed performance”.

He added: “You’ve got the intelligence of someone from one of Britain’s best universities and the areas of weakness of someone who’s 20-years-old.”

She was third to go head-to-head with the quizzer in the next round, after fellow teammates Dale, from Hull, and Lesley, from Barnsley, were eliminated.

Ola could stay where she was with her £3,000, or take the lower offer of £99 in exchange for being one step closer to home.

If she wanted to take one step closer to the Chaser, she could have taken the high offer – a whopping £99,000.

Ola stuck with the middle offer, saying she was “too good” for the £99.

It was a tough start for the student, who had flown to the Elstree Film and TV Studios near London from the south of France to film for the popular show.

She unfortunately answered the first question wrong, which was answered correctly by The Sinnerman.

The Aberdonian redeemed herself by getting the next one right but struggled to correctly answer the following two questions, meaning she was caught and the chase was over.

Reacting to her defeat, Ola graciously said: “It is what it is.”

In the end, all four players went away empty-handed, as the surviving player Gordon from Glasgow failed to beat the Chaser to take home £6,000 in the final round.

The best-known work by the German sculptor Johann Gottfried Schadow is the chariot on top of which German landmark?

Ola’s answer: Berlin TV Tower

Chaser’s answer: Brandenberg Gate

Correct answer: Brandenburg Gate

In Africa, a 7-4-kilomotere-long example of what type of transport system is nicknamed ‘The Backbone of the Sahara’?

Ola’s answer: Railway

Chaser’s answer: Railway

Correct answer: Railway

Which of these women has won the most BAFTAs for Best TV Actress?

Ola’s answer: Judi Dench

Chaser’s answer: Julie Walters

Correct answer: Julie Walters

Baird’s beaked and Giant bottlenose are species of what animal?

Ola’s answer: Otter

Chaser’s answer: Whale

Correct answer: Whale