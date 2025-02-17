A9 reopens after crash

The A9 has reopened after being restricted in both directions after crash.

Emergency services were called to the busy road at at Berriedale, south of Newport, around 6:22pm today, Monday, February 17.

Motorists were advised to take caution on approach and to expect delays.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether there were any injuries.

Police have been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

