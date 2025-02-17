Police called to Aberdeen gym closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Police are currently in attendance at an Aberdeen gym.

Officers were called to Bannatyne Health Club & Spa on Laurel Drive earlier this evening.

One police vehicle is currently at the scene.

The club has announced the closure of the facilities for the rest of the day.

A Facebook post reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the club is now closed for the evening.”

The nature of the incident is still unknown.

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.