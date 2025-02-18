Serious accident on the A85 at Dunbeg near Oban

A serious accident closed the A85 at Dunbeg near Oban on Monday night.

The Oban to Tyndrum road remains closed this morning as accident investigators continue their work.

The road was closed at 10.21pm.

Emergency services were seen working at the scene of the incident, and accident investigators are now reported to be working in the area.

Traffic Scotland, which last updated its report at 10m, stated on its website: “The A85 at Dunbeg is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

The official detour is via Lochgilphead.

Northbound:

Turn around on the A85 and continue through Oban. Travel on the A816 Oban–Lochgilphead road. Turn left at the A816/A83 junction. Turn left onto the A819 at the A819/A83 junction. Turn left onto the A85. Thereafter, follow permanent signage.

Distance: 84.3 miles

Southbound:

Turn around on the A85 and travel eastbound. Turn right onto the A819 and follow the road. Turn right onto the A83 at the A83/A819 junction in Inveraray. Turn right onto the A816 at Lochgilphead and follow the road to Oban. Thereafter, follow permanent signage.

Distance: 84.3 miles

We have asked Police Scotland, the fire service and Scottish Ambulance for further details about the accident on the A85 at Dunbeg near Oban.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

