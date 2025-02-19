FIRST LOOK: Couple with 30 years catering experience to open new bistro in Fochabers

A couple with years of catering experience are taking on a new business venture with the opening of a bistro in Fochabers.

Owners Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi are preparing to launch their Mother Goose Bistro on Friday.

It has taken months of hard work, with the pair taking on their premises at 59 High Street back in October.

But they are finally ready and ‘excited’ to begin serving customers.

They have spent three and a half years running Mother Goose Catering – cooking up an array of tasty meals for businesses and events across the region.

This is, however, the first time their business will have its own unit.

And there is still time to join the team, as the owners are recruiting new staff members and applications are welcome.

As the restaurant prepares to open, the couple are seeing the results of their hard work – and some promising early interest in their venture.

Diane said: “We started this at the end of October – so it’s been a long go.

“The phone’s gone absolutely mad since we put the adverts out.

“Everybody seems quite interested and excited about it.”

‘Months of hard work’ put into new Fochabers restaurant

After around three years working as Mother Goose Catering, Diane decided it was time for them to expand.

“It was time for me to get my own place, but that doesn’t mean I’m not nervous about the opening,” she said.

“It’s been hard work and it took a lot of money, so I just hope it’s going to go well now.”

She is planning to work three days in the bistro – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – while the rest of the time she will continue with outside catering.

Diane previously operated a bistro in Manchester before making the move north of the border to Moray – where her parents originated from.

Together, Diane and Ozzy have more than 30 years of experience in the industry, having previously owned an Aberdeenshire bed and breakfast.

Mother Goose Catering then started with a trailer as part of a plan to bounce back from Covid.

Mother Goose Catering journey leads to opening High Street unit

It’s been busy for the business duo ever since.

Mother Goose Catering has previously catered for major local firms including Glenfiddich, Diageo and events such as Aberlour Highland Games.

It also previously ran catering at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in Fochabers.

The pair won a new catering contract for Moray Golf Club last year that allowed them to expand their staff numbers.

Now, the couple are looking forward to welcoming customers to their High Street unit later this week.