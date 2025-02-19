FIRST LOOK: Couple with 30 years catering experience to open new bistro in Fochabers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FIRST LOOK: Couple with 30 years catering experience to open new bistro in Fochabers

Mother Goose Bistro will welcome customers for the first time on Friday.

Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi are opening the restaurant this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A couple with years of catering experience are taking on a new business venture with the opening of a bistro in Fochabers.

Owners Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi are preparing to launch their Mother Goose Bistro on Friday.

It has taken months of hard work, with the pair taking on their premises at 59 High Street back in October.

But they are finally ready and ‘excited’ to begin serving customers.

They have spent three and a half years running Mother Goose Catering  – cooking up an array of tasty meals for businesses and events across the region.

This is, however, the first time their business will have its own unit.

And there is still time to join the team, as the owners are recruiting new staff members and applications are welcome.

Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi own the bistro. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

As the restaurant prepares to open, the couple are seeing the results of their hard work – and some promising early interest in their venture.

Diane said: “We started this at the end of October – so it’s been a long go.

“The phone’s gone absolutely mad since we put the adverts out.

“Everybody seems quite interested and excited about it.”

‘Months of hard work’ put into new Fochabers restaurant

After around three years working as Mother Goose Catering, Diane decided it was time for them to expand.

“It was time for me to get my own place, but that doesn’t mean I’m not nervous about the opening,” she said.

“It’s been hard work and it took a lot of money, so I just hope it’s going to go well now.”

She is planning to work three days in the bistro – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – while the rest of the time she will continue with outside catering.

The front of the new High Street restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
There is plenty of seating inside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Locals are looking forward to the opening of the bistro. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Diane previously operated a bistro in Manchester before making the move north of the border to Moray – where her parents originated from.

Together, Diane and Ozzy have more than 30 years of experience in the industry, having previously owned an Aberdeenshire bed and breakfast.

Mother Goose Catering then started with a trailer as part of a plan to bounce back from Covid.

Diane and Ozzy are looking forward to the opening later this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mother Goose Catering journey leads to opening High Street unit

It’s been busy for the business duo ever since.

Mother Goose Catering has previously catered for major local firms including Glenfiddich, Diageo and events such as Aberlour Highland Games.

It also previously ran catering at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in Fochabers.

The pair won a new catering contract for Moray Golf Club last year that allowed them to expand their staff numbers.

Now, the couple are looking forward to welcoming customers to their High Street unit later this week.

