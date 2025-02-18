Male driver and female passenger hospitalised following Aberdeen crash

A man and a woman have been taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were sent to Stronsay Drive in the early hours of this morning to reports of a crash.

The male driver and female passenger were assessed by paramedics before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police descend on Aberdeen Street as investigations commence

Police were first alerted to the incident at about 12.05am this morning.

Officers closed the road to all traffic as inquiries were carried out.

Onlookers reported a large police presence in the area.

Floodlights were erected on the street to help officers working at the scene.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “At about 12.05am on Tuesday, February 18, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Stronsay Drive, in Aberdeen.

“The male driver and female passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.