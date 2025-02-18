Crews rush to extinguish ‘deliberate’ late night fire in Forres town centre

Police are treating a late night fire at a flat in Forres town centre as ‘wilful’.

Emergency services rushed to a property in an alley off the High Street at about 11.15pm on Monday.

Three fire crews attended the scene and the blaze was swiftly put out.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Officers have said they are treating the fire as ‘wilful’.

Police remain on scene today carrying out investigations.

Forres fire thought to be deliberate

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Monday, 17 February, police received a report of a fire at a property in High Street, Forres.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of anyone injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful.”

