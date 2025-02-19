School to put Peterhead twist on Wonka with ‘Billy Blonka Buchan & his Fantastical Fish Factory’

Peterhead Academy pupils have crafted a Willy Wonka school show, except this one has had a wholesale Blue Toon twist.

“Billy Blonka Buchan and his Fantastical Fish Factory” was an idea that leapt from the artistic mind of S3 drama pupil Katie Taylor.

She helped develop it into a 30-page script, with S6 pupil Skye Mckenzie then taking on the task of writing the final show.

The kids will be strutting their stuff over two performances this Thursday and Friday at the academy theatre.

Drama teacher Casey Enkel has been there to offer guidance and support along the way, but to her delight the project has been driven forward by the pupils themselves.

Scenes on the stage will feature an array of recognisable locations such as the Harbour and popular takeaway Zanres.

Not only will pupils be on stage, but most of the production will be staged, operated and directed by them as well.

From chocolate to fish: How the Peterhead Wonka show came about

Katie Taylor, who came up with the original idea, said: “Miss Enkel asked us to create something that is Peterhead-positive at drama club.

“I’m a huge Wonka and Roald Dahl fan and so I came up with a Peterhead version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which replaces chocolate with fish!

“Skye then really ran with it in terms of putting together a script, and there was a big group of us to push forward ideas.

“It has been a huge group effort.

“It’s been so fun to be able to have an input into our learning, and so great to share this experience with people that really love creating and acting.”

Some of the changes include:

It’s no longer golden tickets from Wonka bars, but golden fishes from Zanres boxes.

Instead of a chocolate river, it’s now a special sauce river.

Augustus Gloop is now Hamish Soup, an Irish child who loves eating fish.

Mike TV is now Louie Northsound, a child obsessed with music.

Violet Beauregarde is now Bonnie Bode.

Veruca Salt is now Scabbie Fooshtie (and still a spoiled brat).

And Charlie Bucket is now Peter Heid. Very on the nose!

Willy Wonka is of course Billy Blonka, or Billy Blonka Buchan to give him his full name.

Not only does the play take on aspects of Wonka, but it also features songs from other classic musicals.

For instance, it will begin with “Good Evening Peterhead” inspired by Hairspray’s “Good Morning Baltimore”.

Kids looking ahead to their moment on stage

Jack Steele, head of design said: “As part of the design team, it’s been great to have been trusted with this responsibility.

“Everything from lighting to costumes is all student-led.

“There’s 11 of us on the design team. It’s been great to take it on.

“Three girls have taken on the making of the costumes too, and they’ve done a great job.

“It’s incredible to see what they’ve done in such a short space of time.”

Murron More said: “I’ve got a lot more confidence than I did before I started.

“Teaching people to dance is something I’ve never really done before, but this has been a great opportunity for me to do so.

“During the practice, I’ve encouraged the younger kids to make up their own dances, which has been lovely to see.

“The show is going to be really fun – and everyone is welcome to come along!”

All of the pupils involved wished to thank their teachers Miss Enkel, Miss Calder, Miss Potter, Miss Campbell, Mr Mackenzie, Mrs Cruickshank and Mrs Orecchioni for their help.

Drama Teacher shares pride as kids take to the stage

Casey said: “They’ve choreographed everything and even changed all the words to the songs to Peterhead-ify it.

“It has been a similar story for the art department, and the kids have made all of the sets themselves.

“An S3 girl has even made the costumes – and the giant squid which will be on the set.

“Another girl has learned how to work the lighting, and an s5 learned to work our soundboard after shadowing me at the Peterhead panto.”

One pupil even took it upon herself to take on a key role in spreading the word about their upcoming show.

Casey said: “One of our kids wrote out a letter to give to local businesses, which resulted in us getting several raffle prizes.

“Peterhead Port Authority and Zanres have given us costumes for certain scenes too.”

“It’s been great to get the community so involved.

“There’s even going to be a few teacher cameos to look out for.

“Even though it is a parody, the amount of effort that’s been put in is amazing.”

Tickets for the shows are available from the front reception of the school.

Prices for the show are £6 for students and £8 for everyone else.

Doors for the show are at 6pm on Thursday, February 20, and Friday, February 21, at the academy’s theatre.