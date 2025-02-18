In pictures: Wintry weather hits several north-east communities

Several communities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire woke up to snow and ice on Tuesday morning.

While most of the snow fell on the hills, locations including Kingswells had a covering over houses, cars and pavements.

Gritters have been out and about across the region to treat the main routes in the north-east as temperatures dipped.

The Met Office previously issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice which came into effect at 3am.

The weather agency warned “freezing rain” could make driving conditions difficult even on treated roads.

Motorists have been told to drive to the road conditions and be aware of icy patches.

Spells of light rain are forecast to continue into the afternoon and the evening is expected to be dry and clear.

There will be some frost inland, while winds hit coastal areas with temperatures down to two degrees in Grampian.

Our photographers captured some of the wintry conditions: