Pedestrian, 37, dies after being hit by vehicle on the A85

The man was walking on the A85 wearing a distinctive backpack adorned with soft toys.

By Louise Glen
A 37-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the A85 between Dunbeg and Connel.

The man, who has not been named by police, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

He was carrying a distinctive backpack, covered in soft toys.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Monday, February 17, police received a report of a crash involving a male pedestrian and a VW Transporter on the A85 between Connel and Dunbeg.

37-year-old man taken to hospital

“Emergency services attended, and the 37-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

“His family has been made aware.”

Police said inquiries so far have established that the man was walking towards Connel village.

The road was closed for more than 13 hours to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries.

It remains partially closed for further investigations, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Appeal for information

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night who may have seen the man walking towards Connel to get in touch with us.

“He was carrying a distinctive backpack adorned with numerous soft toys.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams to check their footage, as there may be images that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3539 of February 16, 2025.

Conversation