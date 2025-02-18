Nairn woman sexually assaulted by man while woman robbed her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Nairn woman sexually assaulted by man while woman robbed her

Police have stepped up patrols following the 'distressing incident' which took place in broad daylight.

By Jamie Sinclair
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Nairn.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Monday, 17 February on the Riverside footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge.

A 39-year-old woman was walking along the path when she was approached by a man and a woman.

She was then sexually assaulted by the man and the woman stole her purse.

The male suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, with dark hair and shaved sideburns.

He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black gloves and a baseball cap.

The female suspect is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 4in tall, with long dark shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a black jacket and had a nose stud.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan has announced there will be increased police patrols in the area.

Police appeal for information

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “This was a very distressing incident for the woman and she is being supported by specialist officers.

“We understand this will cause concern for the local community, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify the man and woman responsible.

“A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, are carrying out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries.

“Officers will remain in the area while we carry out our investigations.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and may have seen anything suspicious to contact us.

“Please think back, did you see anyone in the area matching the descriptions?

“I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with private CCTV, door bell footage, as well as any motorists, who may have dashcam footage.”

Chief Inspector says there will be “increased police patrols” in the area

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, local area commander said: “We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has spoken to officers for their help so far.

“This incident will be worrying for the people living here and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“There will be increased police patrols in the area and I would ask anyone with any concerns, or any information, to approach these officers.

“I am confident that key information in this investigation lies within the local community and I know residents will want to help.

“If you have any information or knowledge about this incident, please talk to officers and pass it on.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2059 of Monday, 17 February, 2025.

Conversation