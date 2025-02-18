JG Ross announce closure of their Stonehaven shop

JG Ross have announced their Stonehaven bakery will close its doors later this week.

The Barclay Street shop will have its final day on Friday.

This comes as the company rolls out a “major refurbishment programme” across their shops.

JG Ross said the Stonehaven store does not meet the space requirements for their updated design and operational standards.

And, despite their ‘best efforts’ so far, they have yet to find suitable alternative premises in the town

In a post to social media, the company said they would continue to look out for a new unit.

JG Ross said: “Despite our best efforts, we’ve not yet found a suitable alternative location in Stonehaven.

“With this in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the shop, with the final day of trading being Friday, February 21.

Stonehaven shop searches for new location

The baker has appealed for help from residents to find their next home.

“We remain committed to serving Stonehaven and would love to return in the right location,” the business said.

“If you know of premises that could be a good fit for us, we’d love to hear from you!

“A big thank you to our amazing Stonehaven team and to all of our customers for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.”

Read more from JG Ross