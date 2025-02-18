JG Ross announce closure of their Stonehaven shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

JG Ross announce closure of their Stonehaven shop

The baker has appealed to locals for help to find a new home in the town.

By Ena Saracevic
The company announced the shop closure today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
JG Ross have announced their Stonehaven bakery will close its doors later this week.

The Barclay Street shop will have its final day on Friday.

This comes as the company rolls out a “major refurbishment programme” across their shops.

JG Ross said the Stonehaven store does not meet the space requirements for their updated design and operational standards.

And, despite their ‘best efforts’ so far, they have yet to find suitable alternative premises in the town

In a post to social media, the company said they would continue to look out for a new unit.

Customers and staff members have been thanked for their support over the years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

JG Ross said: “Despite our best efforts, we’ve not yet found a suitable alternative location in Stonehaven.

“With this in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the shop, with the final day of trading being Friday, February 21.

Stonehaven shop searches for new location

The baker has appealed for help from residents to find their next home.

“We remain committed to serving Stonehaven and would love to return in the right location,” the business said.

“If you know of premises that could be a good fit for us, we’d love to hear from you!

“A big thank you to our amazing Stonehaven team and to all of our customers for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.”

