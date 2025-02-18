Body found in search for Ian Ritchie, 86, reported missing from Lossiemouth

A body has been found in the search for missing man Ian Ritchie.

The 86-year-old was last seen at about 5pm on Monday in Lossiemouth’s Dunbar Street area.

The news has been announced after a large police presence at Lossiemouth Harbour earlier today.

Formal identification has still to be taken place, though police say the family of Ian Ritchie have been informed.

Members of the community assisted in the search for Ian after officers reported they had “growing concerns” for the man’s welfare.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, February 18, we were made aware of a body in the water at Lossiemouth Harbour.

“Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Ian Ritchie, 86, reported missing in the area have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”