Man arrested after serious assault in Inverness

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Inverness.

The incident took place at about 10.15pm on Thursday, February 13, on the city’s Tomnahurich Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a 50-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Officers and forensic teams remained in the area throughout Friday to carry out inquiries.

Police shared a statement with the public to reassure them they were doing everything they could to trace whoever was responsible.

Work included reviewing CCTV footage and going door-to-door, as well as asking any witnesses to come forward.

Man arrested after Tomnahurich Street assault

Now, it has been confirmed a 47-year-old man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in Inverness.

“The incident happened around 10.15pm on Thursday, February 13, in Tomnahurich Street.

“Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”