News Man arrested after serious assault in Inverness A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday night. By Ellie Milne February 18 2025, 2:47 pm February 18 2025, 2:47 pm Man arrested after serious assault in Inverness Forensics teams were seen at a property on Tomnahurich Street on Friday. Image: DC Thomson. A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Inverness. The incident took place at about 10.15pm on Thursday, February 13, on the city's Tomnahurich Street. Emergency services were called to the scene and a 50-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Officers and forensic teams remained in the area throughout Friday to carry out inquiries. Police shared a statement with the public to reassure them they were doing everything they could to trace whoever was responsible. Work included reviewing CCTV footage and going door-to-door, as well as asking any witnesses to come forward. Forensic officers were at the scene throughout Friday. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson. Man arrested after Tomnahurich Street assault Now, it has been confirmed a 47-year-old man has been arrested. A police spokesperson said: "A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in Inverness. "The incident happened around 10.15pm on Thursday, February 13, in Tomnahurich Street. "Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. "Inquiries are ongoing."
