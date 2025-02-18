Mum of Wick teen who died suddenly pays tribute to her ‘absolute world’ as community rallies around family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of Wick teen who died suddenly pays tribute to her ‘absolute world’ as community rallies around family

Kaden Askew, 15, passed away last week after being rushed to hospital.

Kaden Askew with black hair wearing a black hoodie.
15-year-old Kaden Askew died last week after falling ill at home. Image: Gemma Tait.
By Michelle Henderson

A Wick mum has paid tribute to her ‘absolute world’ after the sudden death of her 15-year-old son.

The community has rallied around Gemma Tait’s family after her first-born child, Kaden Askew, passed away on February 11.

The ‘kind and gentle’ teen sadly died after falling ill at their Seafield Avenue home on February 11.

He was rushed to Caithness General Hospital but passed away a short time later.

Kaden Askew, pictured with mum Gemma Tait, his step-dad David Tait and siblings Danny and Abi-lee.
Kaden Askew, pictured with mum Gemma Tait, and his step-dad David Tait at their wedding alongside his siblings Danny and Abi-lee. Image: Gemma Tait.

The Wick Academy pupil leaves behind his stepdad David Tait, dad Thomas Askew and his wife Heather, as well as five siblings.

Friends and neighbours have rallied around his grief-stricken family as they prepare to lay him to rest this weekend.

In just 72 hours, almost £5,000 has been raised in his honour through the launch of a GoFundMe appeal.

Kaden was mum’s ‘first love’

As Kaden’s family prepare to say their last goodbyes, his mum Gemma Tait has shared a glimpse at the kind-hearted teenager her son was.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the 32-year-old said: “He was my absolute world.

“He was the first person to make me a mum at 16.

“I fell pregnant with him at 16 and had him just as I turned 17.

He was the person who taught me how to love somebody unconditionally, the first man that I ever loved and the first person to break my heart completely.”

Kaden Askew from wick pictured with his Brother Danny and sister Abi-lee, sitting on a large beach deck chair.
Gemma Tait, Kaden’s mum, said he adored his five siblings, including his brother Danny and sister Abi-lee. Image: Gemma Tait.

Known as a “pocket rocket” due to his boisterous enthusiasm growing up, Gemma said he was a ‘mad, hyperactive kid’, who loved to explore.

Growing into a teenager, Kaden became quiet, finding joy in playing his Xbox.

However, she says he adored his siblings, describing him as the “gentlest big brother’

She added: “He was the biggest, gentlest big brother in the world. He loved all five of his siblings.

“He was the quietest kid. He wouldn’t bother you for anything.

“He kept himself to himself and played his Xbox, however, if he wanted something he would let you know.

“He was great with kids. He was like an adult in a teenager’s body.

“He was his granny’s boy, through and through!

“Anything he wanted, his grannies would buy it for him or take him anywhere.”

Tributes and donations pour in for Wick teen taken far too soon

Tributes have been pouring in for the 15-year-old following news of his sudden death.

Gemma’s sister, Kimberley Fraser, set up a GoFundMe page and donations have been pouring in to offer support with the funeral costs to “give Kaden the memorial he deserves.”

Gemma said: “We’ve got so many people around us. We had so many people asking about contributing so my sister set up a GoFundMe page.

“We’ve raised almost £5,000 in the space of three days with it.

“Wick is a very small place and people die every day pretty much up here…so when it’s something tragic and sudden, the community just pulls together.

“He’s the top priority for absolutely everybody in town just now.”

Staff at Wick High School also paid tribute to the fourth-year student, describing him as a “kind, gentle and quiet” young man.

Kaden’s funeral will take place at East Caithness Church of Scotland on Argyle Square from 11am and thereafter to Wick Cemetery.

Attendees are being invited to wear hoodies and joggers in honour of Kaden, who embraced comfort.

Conversation