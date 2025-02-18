Newmachar dogwalker ‘lives to tell the tale’ after terrifying rescue from slurry pit

A Newmachar dog walker has “lived to tell the tale” after being rescued from a slurry pit.

The woman said she “feared for her life” after both she and her pet were “frozen” and “up to their necks” in slurry.

It is understood the dog become stuck in the pit, near Kingseat Road, on Monday and the woman also became trapped after trying to rescue her pet.

Emergency services were called just before 5pm using the what3words app.

Fire crews who came to the pair’s aid used ladders and specialist tools in an attempt to free them from the pit.

The local fire service eventually managed to rescue the pair after a 40 minute operation after which a “casualty” was handed into the care of an ambulance crew.

Speaking publicly after the incident, the dogwalker has said she is “forever grateful” for the emergency services’ role in saving their lives.

Despite the “terrifying” ordeal, both dog and walker and understood to be safe and well.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.59pm on February 17 to attend an incident near Newmachar.

“An ambulance and two special operations response teams were sent.

“One patient was treated at the scene.”