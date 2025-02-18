Newmachar dogwalker ‘lives to tell the tale’ after terrifying rescue from slurry pit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newmachar dogwalker ‘lives to tell the tale’ after terrifying rescue from slurry pit

The Aberdeenshire woman was "frozen" and "fearing for their lives" before the emergency services came to the rescue.

By Graham Fleming
The rescue was carried out near Kingseat Road. Image: Google Maps
A Newmachar dog walker has “lived to tell the tale” after being rescued from a slurry pit.

The woman said she “feared for her life” after both she and her pet were “frozen” and “up to their necks” in slurry.

It is understood the dog become stuck in the pit, near Kingseat Road, on Monday and the woman also became trapped after trying to rescue her pet.

Fire crews were called out to the rescue. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Emergency services were called just before 5pm using the what3words app.

Fire crews who came to the pair’s aid used ladders and specialist tools in an attempt to free them from the pit.

The local fire service eventually managed to rescue the pair after a 40 minute operation after which a “casualty” was handed into the care of an ambulance crew.

Speaking publicly after the incident, the dogwalker has said she is “forever grateful” for the emergency services’ role in saving their lives.

Despite the “terrifying” ordeal, both dog and walker and understood to be safe and well.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.59pm on February 17 to attend an incident near Newmachar.

“An ambulance and two special operations response teams were sent.

“One patient was treated at the scene.”

Conversation