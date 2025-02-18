Aberdeenshire Council announces mothballing of Kintore nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Council announces mothballing of Kintore nursery

Midmill Nursery will be closed from March 28.

By Jamie Sinclair
The nursery at Midmill will close on March 28. Image: Chris Sumner.
Parents with children at Midmill Nursery in Kintore have been told they will need to find an alternative after March 28.

The nursery is to be mothballed, with the council decided there are too few youngsters using its facilities.

A spokesperson accepted it may be a “shock” to parents, after they were notified of the decision in an email sent out this week.

The nursery is currently operating at 58% of its operational capacity – which the council said represented an average of nine children per class.

The decision is to be reviewed, with the council stressing it is not, at present, a permanent closure.

A permanent closure would also require consultation with families.

Parents were informed of the news via an email on Monday.

It reads: “I’m writing to you to let you know that after March 28, 2025, there won’t be any Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) being delivered from Midmill Primary ELC.

“Mothballing/deactivating means that the nursery will no longer be offering ELC in the short to medium term.

“This will require you to choose another Early Learning and Childcare setting for your child to attend from March 31.”

Parents have been informed that they will need to apply for a space at another nursery within the next week.

Aberdeenshire Council say that all families will be able to access an alternate ELC.

This includes another council-run ELC, and two funded providers which are also below capacity.

Deployment opportunities for nursery staff will be worked on with the Early Years Service.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the mothballing of a nursery can be a shock to the community.

“But our decision to mothball Midmill Nursery has been carefully considered through our agreed procedures.

“It reflects our responsibility to ensure the quality of service and securing best value and the most efficient use of the public pound.

“In Kintore, there is a further council-run ELC setting and two funded providers, all of which are running under capacity.

“All families will be able to access their alternate choices for ELC in the local area.

“The alternative choices offer a range of flexibilities beyond that offered currently at Midmill.

“The Early Years Service will work with staff for deployment opportunities.”

They added: “As this is not a decision to permanently close the nursery, the decision will be reviewed, taking into consideration demand and forecast data.

“Any decision to permanently close the nursery would require full consultation with parents and local communities in line with legislation.”

