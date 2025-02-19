Mountain Warehouse move in Oban, yurts on Mull, a lift for a Fort William hotel and a gym at Spean Bridge

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

This week, we feature a plan for a commercial gym in Spean Bridge and the installation of a lift at a hotel in Fort William.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for Mountain Warehouse to move to new premises on George Street and proposals for yurts for Ardtun on Mull.

Yurts and motorhomes at Ardtun on Mull

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for a new camping and motorhome site at Torr A’Channaich, Ardtun, on the Ross of Mull.

The house at Torr A’Channaich was built on croft land following planning approval in April 2021.

It is home to the Archipelago Folkschool, a social enterprise run by Ben Wilde, which delivers residential boatbuilding and craft courses.

The campsite plan includes two yurts, one of which is already in place and requires retrospective planning permission.

There is also retrospective planning approval needed for hardstanding for eight motorhomes.

Mr Wilde also wants to create a camping area for up to eight tents.

An existing workshop, together with sanitary and food preparation facilities, will be used by campers.

According to planning papers, the tent camping and motorhome parking area will only be for the use of Archipelago Folkschool course participants.

There will be a maximum of eight tents or motorhomes.

The yurts, however, will be available to both course participants and independent visitors on short holiday breaks.

The application was lodged on January 28 and validated on February 5. A decision is expected by April 4.

Mountain Warehouse plans for George Street in Oban

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse has lodged an application for a new store in Oban.

It will move a few doors down from its current outlet on the town’s main shopping street, taking over the former WH Smith building.

According to the application, the fit-out of the existing high street retail unit will follow Mountain Warehouse’s corporate branding and layout.

Works will include new partition walls, wall linings, installation of perimeter and freestanding merchandising equipment, cash desk, decoration, flooring, and upgrades to lighting, electrical, fire detection, and alarm systems.

New internal and external signage and branding will also be installed.

The application was lodged on January 21 and validated on February 14. A decision is expected by April 13.

A new lift for Nevis Bank Hotel in Fort William

Owner Derek Classe has lodged an application with Highland Council for a lift at the Nevis Bank Hotel in Fort William.

The Belford Road hotel application was lodged on January 7 and validated on Friday February 14,

It is due to be decided by Sunday April 13.

In support of the application, a spokesperson said there was an operational need for the lift.

They said: “The property site within the Nevis Bridge area of Fort William on Belford Road and adjacent to the A82 trunk road.

“The property enjoys a significant presence on the streetscape and has been an established hotel in the area since at least the 1960/70s.

“The proposed passenger lift is the latest in a series of improvements to the property by Mr Classe in order to maintain the hotel to modern standards and guest expectations.

“The applicants have consistently improved the hotel since they took it over in the early 2000s.

“This latest proposal demonstrates their commitment to the business by seeking to improve facilities for visitors to the hotel.”

The applicants add that the lift will enable wheelchair users to access the upper floors of the building as the new lift car is of “a compliant size”.

Extension to existing house to create a commercial gym

An application has been lodged by Vicky MacIntyre to create a commercial gym at her home in South Laggan, near Spean Bridge.

The gym will be an extension to an existing house.

The designs have been drawn up by D. Kelly Design, with the proposal extending to 0.3 hectares.

There was no pre-planning application discussion about the project.

There are four parking spaces at the house already, and there is no plan to add more when the gym is in operation.

The application was lodged on January 4 and validated on February 14, with a decision expected by April 13.

Determination on applications

Fort William

The Store at Ardgour has been refused planning permission. Applicants had proposed the change of use from tearoom/store to two self-contained apartments for holiday letting.

Oban

The owners of Machrie Cottage on Longsdale Road in Oban have been granted the change of use of outbuildings to form short-term holiday letting accommodation.

