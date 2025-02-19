Mountain Warehouse move in Oban, yurts on Mull, a lift for a Fort William hotel and a gym at Spean Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountain Warehouse move in Oban, yurts on Mull, a lift for a Fort William hotel and a gym at Spean Bridge

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

Planning ahead Oban and Fort William
The Ben Nevis Hotel in Fort William wants to add a lift to its property. Image: Highland Council.
By Louise Glen

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal's weekly planning round-up.

It looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

And it joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for a commercial gym in Spean Bridge and the installation of a lift at a hotel in Fort William.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for Mountain Warehouse to move to new premises on George Street and proposals for yurts for Ardtun on Mull.

Yurts and motorhomes at Ardtun on Mull

Planning Oban and Fort William.
The site of a yurt, motorhome and campsite at Ardtun on Mull. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for a new camping and motorhome site at Torr A’Channaich, Ardtun, on the Ross of Mull.

The house at Torr A’Channaich was built on croft land following planning approval in April 2021.

It is home to the Archipelago Folkschool, a social enterprise run by Ben Wilde, which delivers residential boatbuilding and craft courses.

The campsite plan includes two yurts, one of which is already in place and requires retrospective planning permission.

There is also retrospective planning approval needed for hardstanding for eight motorhomes.

Mr Wilde also wants to create a camping area for up to eight tents.

An existing workshop, together with sanitary and food preparation facilities, will be used by campers.

Planning Oban and Fort William.
The area the campsite is to be developed on Mull. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

According to planning papers, the tent camping and motorhome parking area will only be for the use of Archipelago Folkschool course participants.

There will be a maximum of eight tents or motorhomes.

The yurts, however, will be available to both course participants and independent visitors on short holiday breaks.

The application was lodged on January 28 and validated on February 5. A decision is expected by April 4.

Mountain Warehouse plans for George Street in Oban

Planning ahead oban and fort william
The layout of the new Mountain Warehouse building in Oban. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse has lodged an application for a new store in Oban.

It will move a few doors down from its current outlet on the town’s main shopping street, taking over the former WH Smith building.

According to the application, the fit-out of the existing high street retail unit will follow Mountain Warehouse’s corporate branding and layout.

Works will include new partition walls, wall linings, installation of perimeter and freestanding merchandising equipment, cash desk, decoration, flooring, and upgrades to lighting, electrical, fire detection, and alarm systems.

New internal and external signage and branding will also be installed.

WH Smith in Oban
The former WH Smith shop in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The application was lodged on January 21 and validated on February 14. A decision is expected by April 13.

 A new lift for Nevis Bank Hotel in Fort William

Planning Oban and Fort William
The plans will add a tower to the front of the Nevis Bank Hotel building. Image: Highland Council.

Owner Derek Classe has lodged an application with Highland Council for a lift at the Nevis Bank Hotel in Fort William.

The Belford Road hotel application was lodged on January 7 and validated on Friday February 14,

It is due to be decided by Sunday April 13.

In support of the application, a spokesperson said there was an operational need for the lift.

They said: “The property site within the Nevis Bridge area of Fort William on Belford Road and adjacent to the A82 trunk road.

“The property enjoys a significant presence on the streetscape and has been an established hotel in the area since at least the 1960/70s.

“The proposed passenger lift is the latest in a series of improvements to the property by Mr Classe in order to maintain the hotel to modern standards and guest expectations.

Planning ahead Oban and Fort William
The Ben Nevis Hotel in Fort William wants to add a lift tower. Image: Highland Council

“The applicants have consistently improved the hotel since they took it over in the early 2000s.

“This latest proposal demonstrates their commitment to the business by seeking to improve facilities for visitors to the hotel.”

The applicants add that the lift will enable wheelchair users to access the upper floors of the building as the new lift car is of “a compliant size”.

Extension to existing house to create a commercial gym

A commercial gym will be added to a house at Lower Laggan in Spean Bridge. Image: Highland Council.

An application has been lodged by Vicky MacIntyre to create a commercial gym at her home in South Laggan, near Spean Bridge.

The gym will be an extension to an existing house.

The designs have been drawn up by D. Kelly Design, with the proposal extending to 0.3 hectares.

There was no pre-planning application discussion about the project.

Details of the application to add an extension of a commercial gym to a house in Lower Laggan, Spean Bridge. Image; Highland Council.

There are four parking spaces at the house already, and there is no plan to add more when the gym is in operation.

The application was lodged on January 4 and validated on February 14, with a decision expected by April 13.

Determination on applications

Fort William

The Store at Ardgour has been refused planning permission. Applicants had proposed the change of use from tearoom/store to two self-contained apartments for holiday letting.

Oban

The owners of Machrie Cottage on Longsdale Road in Oban have been granted the change of use of outbuildings to form short-term holiday letting accommodation.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

