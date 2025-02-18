Two men charged with fraud months after Aberdeenshire man loses six-figure sum

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident of cryptocurrency fraud in Aberdeenshire.

In July 2024, a 75-year-old man reported to police he had lost a six-figure sum of money.

Officers from the north-east division have been investigating the matter over the past seven months and travelled to England today as part of their inquiries.

With assistance from West Midlands and South Yorkshire police, officers arrested two men in connection with fraud offences.

A 54-year-old man was arrested in Coventry, while a 36-year-old man was arrested in Mexborough.

Both have been charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson said: “This operation demonstrates our commitment to ensuring people are protected from fraud.

“We will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would also encourage members of the public to be mindful of activity which appears fraudulent and to report this to police.”