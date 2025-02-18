Driver leaves scene after reversing into elderly man in Peterhead

A driver failed to stop after reversing into an elderly man in Peterhead.

The incident took place on Ugie Road in the town at about 5.45pm on Thursday, February 6.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

The elderly man was walking on the street when he was hit by the reversing vehicle.

It is believed to have been red in colour.

The driver failed to stop and identify themselves at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or fill out an online form, quoting incident number 1219 of February 9.