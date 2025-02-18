Woman kicked and punched by two men whilst out jogging in Aberdeen

A jogger was attacked by two men on a motorbike in the Kingswells area of Aberdeen yesterday morning.

The 57-year-old woman was kicked and punched by “two males on a scrambler-type bike” near Old Skene Road at around 11.40am.

She sustained minor injuries, however, did not require any treatment.

Inquiries ‘ongoing’ after jogger attacked in Kingswell

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.40am on Monday, February 17, a 57-year-old woman was jogging near to Old Skene Road, Aberdeen when two males on a scrambler-type bike punched and kicked her as they passed her.

“The woman sustained minor injuries but did not require any medical attention.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”