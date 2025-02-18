Aberdeenshire B&B with ‘lots of sparkle’ stars on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire B&B with ‘lots of sparkle’ stars on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

It is run an 'in sync' mother and daughter.

By Chris Cromar
Bogenraith House exterior.
Bogenraith House is located in Durris. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

An Aberdeenshire mother and daughter starred on the latest episode of Channel 4 show Four in a Bed tonight.

Bogenraith House was the second of four B&Bs visited during this week’s run of episodes, following the spotlight being on Blackfriars in Inverness last night.

The “in sync” duo – consisting of daughter Marilyn Childs Duncan and 84-year-old mum Agnes Bulloch – run Bogenraith House in Durris.

Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan.
Bogenraith House is run by mum Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

Rooms usually cost up to £180 per night, which includes a pre-ordered breakfast, and competitors on the show pay what they consider a fair amount for their stay, with this being revealed at the end of the week.

The first guests to come to the north-east to visit the establishment were Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth.

They were put in the Mary Queen of Scots room, which costs £180 per night, and Sarah was impressed by what she saw.

“Nothing but the best here. Beautiful,” she remarked.

Bogenraith House interior.
The B&B’s stairwell. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

Up next was the owner of Strathdon-based Cairngorm Glamping, Pam Taylor, who was hoping for a “fun old time” with the “cheeky” double act.

Staying in the MacDonald room, which costs £130 per night, the businesswoman’s response was a positive one.

“Wow. Absolutely love it. Lots of sparkle, it’s like my perfect room.”

Dean Slater and Chelsea Abbott.
Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott hosted last night’s show. Image: Channel 4.

The final ones to arrive were last night’s hosts from the Highland capital, Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott, who were placed in the £130 per night William Wallace room.

Dean was impressed with the furniture, namely the table, wardrobes and “big mirrors”, while Chelsea was all for the free prosecco and the view.

The Inverness B&B owner was concerned about “coming off the bed” due to it potentially “collapsing”, with his daughter finding “splat” on the mirror.

Bogenraith House interior.
Room prices range from £130 to £180 per night. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

“A lot” of dust was found in the drawer of Sarah and Sharmin’s room, who were concerned about the “dirty” sink plug in the bathroom.

A dirty cup and plastic jug was also critisised by the Perth-based pair, as well as there being a hair on the toilet of the father and daughter’s toilet, as well as a dirty plug in the sink.

However, Pam had no such concerns, and called the toilet in her room her “perfect bathroom”, with the Highland cow soap smelling “like heaven”.

Gordon Highlanders Museum.
The participants visited the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

To entertain their guests, they were taken to the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen, in which they were very impressed, including with the trenches.

At night, they went to Scott Skinner’s Restaurant and Bar in Banchory, where they were serenaded by professional singer Marilyn.

Mattress ‘too spongy and soft and weird’

In the morning, some of the guests were refreshed after a good night’s rest, with Sharmin having a “great sleep” due to their being “no noise” and Sarah agreed, describing it as “so peaceful”.

However, Dean’s fears about the bed turned into a reality, as he failed to get any sleep due to the second mattress being “too spongy and soft and weird” and did not want to move in case he fell out of bed.

Bogenraith House interior.
Two of the three teams would stay at Bogenraith House again. Image: Marilyn Childs Duncan.

At breakfast, the guests had the choice of having the “big Scottish”, smoked salmon or homemade pancakes with peaches, cream and syrup.

Sarah was impressed with the “absolutely lovely” scrambled egg, which she called “fluffy”, while Pam described the cinnamon with the cream as being “amazing” and the best pancakes she has ever tried.

‘Angry’ at cleanliness rating

Despite Marilyn saying “criticism is a wonderful thing”, she was unhappy at being scored two out of 10 for cleanliness by the Invernesian pair, saying she was “angry”.

In total, two out of three teams said they would stay at the Aberdeenshire B&B again.

Four in a Bed continues at 5pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, when they will visit Cairngorm Glamping.

