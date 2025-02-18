Aberdeenshire B&B with ‘lots of sparkle’ stars on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

An Aberdeenshire mother and daughter starred on the latest episode of Channel 4 show Four in a Bed tonight.

Bogenraith House was the second of four B&Bs visited during this week’s run of episodes, following the spotlight being on Blackfriars in Inverness last night.

The “in sync” duo – consisting of daughter Marilyn Childs Duncan and 84-year-old mum Agnes Bulloch – run Bogenraith House in Durris.

Rooms usually cost up to £180 per night, which includes a pre-ordered breakfast, and competitors on the show pay what they consider a fair amount for their stay, with this being revealed at the end of the week.

The first guests to come to the north-east to visit the establishment were Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth.

They were put in the Mary Queen of Scots room, which costs £180 per night, and Sarah was impressed by what she saw.

“Nothing but the best here. Beautiful,” she remarked.

Up next was the owner of Strathdon-based Cairngorm Glamping, Pam Taylor, who was hoping for a “fun old time” with the “cheeky” double act.

Staying in the MacDonald room, which costs £130 per night, the businesswoman’s response was a positive one.

“Wow. Absolutely love it. Lots of sparkle, it’s like my perfect room.”

The final ones to arrive were last night’s hosts from the Highland capital, Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott, who were placed in the £130 per night William Wallace room.

Dean was impressed with the furniture, namely the table, wardrobes and “big mirrors”, while Chelsea was all for the free prosecco and the view.

The Inverness B&B owner was concerned about “coming off the bed” due to it potentially “collapsing”, with his daughter finding “splat” on the mirror.

“A lot” of dust was found in the drawer of Sarah and Sharmin’s room, who were concerned about the “dirty” sink plug in the bathroom.

A dirty cup and plastic jug was also critisised by the Perth-based pair, as well as there being a hair on the toilet of the father and daughter’s toilet, as well as a dirty plug in the sink.

However, Pam had no such concerns, and called the toilet in her room her “perfect bathroom”, with the Highland cow soap smelling “like heaven”.

To entertain their guests, they were taken to the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen, in which they were very impressed, including with the trenches.

At night, they went to Scott Skinner’s Restaurant and Bar in Banchory, where they were serenaded by professional singer Marilyn.

Mattress ‘too spongy and soft and weird’

In the morning, some of the guests were refreshed after a good night’s rest, with Sharmin having a “great sleep” due to their being “no noise” and Sarah agreed, describing it as “so peaceful”.

However, Dean’s fears about the bed turned into a reality, as he failed to get any sleep due to the second mattress being “too spongy and soft and weird” and did not want to move in case he fell out of bed.

At breakfast, the guests had the choice of having the “big Scottish”, smoked salmon or homemade pancakes with peaches, cream and syrup.

Sarah was impressed with the “absolutely lovely” scrambled egg, which she called “fluffy”, while Pam described the cinnamon with the cream as being “amazing” and the best pancakes she has ever tried.

‘Angry’ at cleanliness rating

Despite Marilyn saying “criticism is a wonderful thing”, she was unhappy at being scored two out of 10 for cleanliness by the Invernesian pair, saying she was “angry”.

In total, two out of three teams said they would stay at the Aberdeenshire B&B again.

Four in a Bed continues at 5pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, when they will visit Cairngorm Glamping.