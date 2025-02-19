Dyce Academy closed after overnight fire

Dyce Academy is closed to all pupils and staff today after a fire broke out within the school overnight.

Firefighters were scrambled to the Aberdeen academy shortly before midnight on Tuesday to reports of a fire.

Eight fire crews from across the north-east raced to the scene, battling for more than three hours to extinguish the flames and ensure the fire did not reignite.

This morning, Aberdeen City Council has announced the school will remain closed today as officials assess the damage.

A statement, posted on social media reads: “Dyce Academy is closed today (Wednesday February 19) following a fire overnight.

“The school will provide updates to parents, carers and teachers during the day.”

Police launch probe into cause of school fire

Police have been pictured outside Dyce Academy as officers work to investigate the cause of the fire.

Pictures taken at the scene show several top floor windows have been opened as officers stand guard outside.

Investigators have been seen coming and going from the property, just hours after fire crews left the scene.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries into the fire are ongoing.

They said: “Around 12.15am on Wednesday, February 19, police were advised of a fire at Dyce Academy, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“A multi-agency response was initiated and the fire has since been extinguished.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Firefighters called to Aberdeen school fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Dyce at about 11.56pm to reports of a fire within the school.

Eight appliances were dispatched to the school, wasting no time in tackling the flames.

Breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras and small tools were all in use.

Most crews left by about 3.40am, though some remained there for several hours to monitor the scene.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.