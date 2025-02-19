Dyce Academy closed after overnight fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dyce Academy closed after overnight fire

Eight fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze.

By Michelle Henderson
Police car pictures next to concrete wall of Dyce Academy as police stand guard at the main entrance.
Dyce Academy will remain closed today as officials inspect the damage. Image: Supplied.

Dyce Academy is closed to all pupils and staff today after a fire broke out within the school overnight.

Firefighters were scrambled to the Aberdeen academy shortly before midnight on Tuesday to reports of a fire.

Eight fire crews from across the north-east raced to the scene, battling for more than three hours to extinguish the flames and ensure the fire did not reignite.

Dyce Academy building with open windows on the top floor.
The top floor windows of Dyce Academy have been opened to air the school after a fire broke out within the building overnight. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

This morning, Aberdeen City Council has announced the school will remain closed today as officials assess the damage.

A statement, posted on social media reads: “Dyce Academy is closed today (Wednesday February 19) following a fire overnight.

“The school will provide updates to parents, carers and teachers during the day.”

Police launch probe into cause of school fire

Police have been pictured outside Dyce Academy as officers work to investigate the cause of the fire.

Pictures taken at the scene show several top floor windows have been opened as officers stand guard outside.

Police vehicle outside Dyce Academy.
Police have confirmed investigations into the cause of a fire at Dyce Academy overnight are ongoing. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Investigators have been seen coming and going from the property, just hours after fire crews left the scene.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries into the fire are ongoing.

They said: “Around 12.15am on Wednesday, February 19, police were advised of a fire at Dyce Academy, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“A multi-agency response was initiated and the fire has since been extinguished.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Police car pictured outside Dyce Academy.
Police were called to the Aberdeen-based academy in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Image: Graham Fleming/ Dc Thomson.

Firefighters called to Aberdeen school fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Dyce at about 11.56pm to reports of a fire within the school.

Eight appliances were dispatched to the school, wasting no time in tackling the flames.

Breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras and small tools were all in use.

Most crews left by about 3.40am, though some remained there for several hours to monitor the scene.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation