Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine, on Back Wynd, put on the market

A mainstay restaurant and bar in the Aberdeen city centre has been put on the market.

Bar Ninety-Nine, described as a “well-presented bar and restaurant area” located in Back Wynd, has been put up for sale by its owners this week.

Listed for £100,000, the prominent B-listed bar was formerly the Advocates Hall.

Now, the establishment is looking for a new owners – who will be able to enjoy a “loyal customer base” and “well established reputation” in the city.

The property description reads: “Internally, the ground floor features a well-presented bar and restaurant area.

“It is complemented by a mezzanine level that provides additional seating.

“The space includes both male and female restrooms, together with a total of approximately 46 covers, including bar seating, and 36 covers excluding this.

“Accessed via an internal staircase, the lower ground floor has a fully equipped kitchen, generous storage space and a walk-in cooler.

“The business benefits from a team of skilled and reliable staff, eliminating the need for immediate training or recruitment.

“It already has a loyal customer base and has a well-established reputation in the city.”

Potential buyers interested in the property can contact Graham and Sibbald Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants via their website.

Bar Ninety-Nine has been approached for comment.