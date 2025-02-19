Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine, on Back Wynd, put on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine, on Back Wynd, put on the market

The "well-presented" restaurant and bar is looking for a new owner.

By Graham Fleming
Bar Ninety-Nine has gone on the market. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bar Ninety-Nine has gone on the market. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A mainstay restaurant and bar in the Aberdeen city centre has been put on the market.

Bar Ninety-Nine, described as a “well-presented bar and restaurant area” located in Back Wynd, has been put up for sale by its owners this week.

Listed for £100,000, the prominent B-listed bar was formerly the Advocates Hall.

Now, the establishment is looking for a new owners – who will be able to enjoy a “loyal customer base” and “well established reputation” in the city.

The property description reads: “Internally, the ground floor features a well-presented bar and restaurant area.

“It is complemented by a mezzanine level that provides additional seating.

“The space includes both male and female restrooms, together with a total of approximately 46 covers, including bar seating, and 36 covers excluding this.

The former Advocates Hall in on sale for £100,000. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“Accessed via an internal staircase, the lower ground floor has a fully equipped kitchen, generous storage space and a walk-in cooler.

“The business benefits from a team of skilled and reliable staff, eliminating the need for immediate training or recruitment.

“It already has a loyal customer base and has a well-established reputation in the city.”

Potential buyers interested in the property can contact Graham and Sibbald Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants via their website.

Bar Ninety-Nine has been approached for comment.

