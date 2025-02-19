Crash on Fochabers Bypass brought A96 to a standstill

Traffic is returning to normal on the A96 following a one-vehicle crash near Fochabers.

The Aberdeen to Inverness road was brought to a standstill this morning following a single-vehicle crash on the Fochabers Bypass.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Fochabers and the Spey Bay roundabouts.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Lengthy tailbacks following A96 crash

Police closed the route at around 8.30am, during peak travel, as paramedics treated the occupants of the vehicle.

Northbound and southbound drivers faced lengthy tailbacks as they were urged to seek an alternative route.

All traffic was diverted through Fochabers, via the village’s High Street.

The A96 has since reopened.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

