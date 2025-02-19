Holly Tree chef Jim Scott launches new Glencoe food truck featuring Highland-style seafood boil

A seafood boil will be served daily as the star menu item at a new food truck in Glencoe, opening in March.

The TikTok-trending comfort food will be made using delicious West Highland fish and shellfish, on a menu designed to delight customers.

No surprise there, as the owner is the former head chef at The Holly Tree at Kentallen Pier.

A seafood boil is a Cajun-inspired dish featuring a mixture of seafood, sausage and vegetables, all boiled in a flavourful broth.

But Jim Scott, who turns 60 in March, plans to make the boil a little differently by giving it a West Highland twist.

Jim is taking the plunge into running his own business.

He is leaving his role at The Holly Tree after 30 years, so it will be a bittersweet moment for him.

Woodlands Glencoe retro food van

He will be permanently based at the Woodlands Glencoe site, operating his retro food van, Kitchen.

Jim and his wife, Lorna MacAskill Scott, will serve breakfast and dinner to guests staying at Woodlands Glencoe, as well as to visitors looking for a great meal.

Lorna said: “Jim has always wanted to set up on his own, and after years of working at The Holly Tree, we have decided to try our new venture.

“Jim has a great reputation for his work there, but he recently came into some money from a pension pot he didn’t realise he had—so the time is now.

*”I work at Woodlands Glencoe already, so we asked the owner if it would be possible, and the company has supported us.

“It’s a benefit to people staying in the area.

“The lodges are all self-catering, so it’s a captive audience.”

The plan is to use locally sourced ingredients, whenever possible, including fresh seafood from Glencoe’s doorstep.

Initially, the couple will run the business themselves.

Top of the menu is the seafood boil, but instead of spicy Cajun flavours, this one will be Highland style.

Lorna explained: “We are planning to make the boil with a white garlic sauce, as we know that’s what people like.

“It’s going to be really special.”

What’s on offer at the Kitchen food truck in Glencoe?

Breakfast: Served from 9am, featuring hot rolls, eggs and ham, along with tea and coffee.

Lunch: Served between 11am and 1pm, offering soup, nachos, wraps and baked potatoes—with options for vegetarians and vegans.

Evening meals: Served from 5pm to 8pm, featuring seafood boil, chowder, hot prawn buckets, garlic bread, burgers, stew and dumplings, and salads.

The couple also plans to use seaweed packaging, a fully compostable product.

The food truck will open on March 27, with radio presenter and musician Gary Innes attending the opening ceremony.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.