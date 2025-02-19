Holly Tree chef Jim Scott launches new Glencoe food truck featuring Highland-style seafood boil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Tree chef Jim Scott launches new Glencoe food truck featuring Highland-style seafood boil

Jim's new venture will open to customers in May and use the very best local produce

By Louise Glen
A food truck is going to be based at Woodlands Glencoe
Kitchen will be serving up seafood boil at its outstanding location at Woodlands Glencoe. Image: Kitchen/Lorna MacAskill Scott.

A seafood boil will be served daily as the star menu item at a new food truck in Glencoe, opening in March.

The TikTok-trending comfort food will be made using delicious West Highland fish and shellfish, on a menu designed to delight customers.

No surprise there, as the owner is the former head chef at The Holly Tree at Kentallen Pier.

A seafood boil is a Cajun-inspired dish featuring a mixture of seafood, sausage and vegetables, all boiled in a flavourful broth.

Glencoe food truck Kitchen is silver and in a retro style.
The food truck will serve up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Image: Kitchen/ Lorna MacAskill Scott.

But Jim Scott, who turns 60 in March, plans to make the boil a little differently by giving it a West Highland twist.

Jim is taking the plunge into running his own business.

He is leaving his role at The Holly Tree after 30 years, so it will be a bittersweet moment for him.

Woodlands Glencoe retro food van

He will be permanently based at the Woodlands Glencoe site, operating his retro food van, Kitchen.

Jim and his wife, Lorna MacAskill Scott, will serve breakfast and dinner to guests staying at Woodlands Glencoe, as well as to visitors looking for a great meal.

Lorna said: “Jim has always wanted to set up on his own, and after years of working at The Holly Tree, we have decided to try our new venture.

“Jim has a great reputation for his work there, but he recently came into some money from a pension pot he didn’t realise he had—so the time is now.

*”I work at Woodlands Glencoe already, so we asked the owner if it would be possible, and the company has supported us.

“It’s a benefit to people staying in the area.

“The lodges are all self-catering, so it’s a captive audience.”

A picture of a new retro food van being installed by two workers at Woodlands Glencoe.
Kitchen is for visitors and residents at Woodlands Glencoe. Image: Kitchen/ Lorna MacAskill Scott.

The plan is to use locally sourced ingredients, whenever possible, including fresh seafood from Glencoe’s doorstep.

Initially, the couple will run the business themselves.

Top of the menu is the seafood boil, but instead of spicy Cajun flavours, this one will be Highland style.

Lorna explained: “We are planning to make the boil with a white garlic sauce, as we know that’s what people like.

“It’s going to be really special.”

What’s on offer at the Kitchen food truck in Glencoe?

Breakfast: Served from 9am, featuring hot rolls, eggs and ham, along with tea and coffee.
Lunch: Served between 11am and 1pm, offering soup, nachos, wraps and baked potatoes—with options for vegetarians and vegans.
Evening meals: Served from 5pm to 8pm, featuring seafood boil, chowder, hot prawn buckets, garlic bread, burgers, stew and dumplings, and salads.

The couple also plans to use seaweed packaging, a fully compostable product.

The food truck will open on March 27, with radio presenter and musician Gary Innes attending the opening ceremony.

