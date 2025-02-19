Drugs with street value of more than £800,000 recovered in Moray

Drugs with a street value of more than £800,000 have been recovered across Moray.

Police executed warrants at three different addresses in the region at about 6.25am on Tuesday.

Officers recovered drugs and cash from premises on Tower Place in Elgin, South Road in Garmouth and Speymouth Drive in Mosstodloch.

It is understood it was an industrial unit which officers raided in Elgin.

The cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine discovered have an estimated street value of about £814,000.

During the searches, police also found £22,500 in cash.

Two men, aged 34 and 35, were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

They are both due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “It’s vital that we prevent illicit drugs reaching our local communities.

“We encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity in their area to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”