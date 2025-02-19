Rita and Stan retiring from Boddam Post Office after nearly 49 years

Rita and Stan Cordiner have been serving the Boddam community for nearly 49 years.

And, the town’s post office has been in their extended family for even longer.

The branch was added to the shop at 3 Rocksley Drive in 1976 – a year after Rita took it over.

Before this, the post office had been operated by Stan’s relatives elsewhere in the village.

“The best thing about being postmistress and running a shop is all the local people you meet,” the postmistress said.

“We really care about the community and we like to help people.

“We have very fond memories of this shop.

“All three of our children worked here.”

Shop rebranded as ‘Red Shed’

The building, now covered in red corrugated metal, was built in the 1930s when it opened as a tea room, confectioner and ice cream shop.

A few years ago, the couple decided to rebrand the shop and adopted the new name “Red Shed”.

As well as its post office and shop services, the Red Shed provided an essential foodbank for the community until Boddam Hub were able to take over.

Rita and Stan have now announced their retirement from the business after almost five decades at the helm, with the shop to close on Tuesday, March 18.

Stan said: “Both Rita and I have passed retirement age and the business is due to close on March 18 as we feel that it is the right time to step down.

“Rita and I really didn’t want to leave our village without an essential Post Office and shop, but we have been looking for a suitable buyer for some time and sadly we have been unable to find one.”

Boddam Post Office to close

“We managed to stay open throughout the pandemic, and people were very grateful,” Stan continued.

“Our community will really miss the business when it closes and they will be sad to hear the news.

“We are obviously disappointed that there is no solution.”

Rita added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff, suppliers and shelvers (past and present) who have faithfully served us over the years – not forgetting our loyal customers without whom there would have been no Red Shed or post office.”

The couple had planned to retire two years ago with a closing date announced of March 31, 2023.

However, after concerns were raised about the village being left without a post office, they decided to continue in their roles.

As they are now both past retirement age, they have said now is the time for them to finally step down.

David Duff, area change manager for the Post Office, said: “Rita and Stan are a lovely couple and they have been very loyal and committed to this community for nearly five decades.

“They have really enjoyed serving this village and they tried really hard to find new owners.

“It is a lovely part of Scotland.”