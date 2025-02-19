Rita and Stan retiring from Boddam Post Office after nearly 49 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rita and Stan retiring from Boddam Post Office after nearly 49 years

The 'Red Shed' will close its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 18 after the couple were unable to find new operators.

By Ellie Milne Local Democracy Reporter
Rita and Stan Cordiner outside Boddam Post Office
Rita and Stan pictured outside Boddam Post Office. Image: Post Office.

Rita and Stan Cordiner have been serving the Boddam community for nearly 49 years.

And, the town’s post office has been in their extended family for even longer.

The branch was added to the shop at 3 Rocksley Drive in 1976 – a year after Rita took it over.

Before this, the post office had been operated by Stan’s relatives elsewhere in the village.

“The best thing about being postmistress and running a shop is all the local people you meet,” the postmistress said.

“We really care about the community and we like to help people.

“We have very fond memories of this shop.

“All three of our children worked here.”

The Red Shed in Boddam
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed. Image: Google.

Shop rebranded as ‘Red Shed’

The building, now covered in red corrugated metal, was built in the 1930s when it opened as a tea room, confectioner and ice cream shop.

A few years ago, the couple decided to rebrand the shop and adopted the new name “Red Shed”.

As well as its post office and shop services, the Red Shed provided an essential foodbank for the community until Boddam Hub were able to take over.

Rita and Stan have now announced their retirement from the business after almost five decades at the helm, with the shop to close on Tuesday, March 18.

Stan said: “Both Rita and I have passed retirement age and the business is due to close on March 18 as we feel that it is the right time to step down.

“Rita and I really didn’t want to leave our village without an essential Post Office and shop, but we have been looking for a suitable buyer for some time and sadly we have been unable to find one.”

Boddam Post Office to close

“We managed to stay open throughout the pandemic, and people were very grateful,” Stan continued.

“Our community will really miss the business when it closes and they will be sad to hear the news.

“We are obviously disappointed that there is no solution.”

Red and white post office sign hanging from a brick wall.
Boddam Post Office will close next month. Image: Shutterstock.

Rita added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff, suppliers and shelvers (past and present) who have faithfully served us over the years – not forgetting our loyal customers without whom there would have been no Red Shed or post office.”

The couple had planned to retire two years ago with a closing date announced of March 31, 2023.

However, after concerns were raised about the village being left without a post office, they decided to continue in their roles.

As they are now both past retirement age, they have said now is the time for them to finally step down.

David Duff, area change manager for the Post Office, said: “Rita and Stan are a lovely couple and they have been very loyal and committed to this community for nearly five decades.

“They have really enjoyed serving this village and they tried really hard to find new owners.

“It is a lovely part of Scotland.”

Conversation