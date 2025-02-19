Rain to batter Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues weather warnings for Friday

Parts of Aberdeenshire are to be battered by heavy rain as the Met Office issues yellow rain warnings for Friday.

The warning is to be in place from 6am to 6pm, with southern parts of the area to be the worst affected.

Ballater is set to be hit, after warnings for “freezing rain” on Monday.

There are predictions of 30-40 mm of rain could fall in the space of around six hours – and that could rise close to 70 mm by the time rain eases Friday evening.

The Met Office has warned motorists of localised flooding and spray on roads, leading to poor visibility and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Commuters should plan their journeys ahead of time as public transport could be affected.

The warning suggests homes and businesses could be at risk of flooding and interruptions to power supplies are a possibility.

Southern parts of Scotland facing warnings for high winds this week.