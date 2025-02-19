Decision on future of Moray libraries imminent as campaigners gather for last chance protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision on future of Moray libraries imminent as campaigners gather for last chance protest

Campaigners stood outside the Moray Council building before councillors discussed plans to close seven libraries.

The community have been campaigning against the proposal to close several Moray libraries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Moray campaigners gathered outside the council building today as a decision was being made on the future of several libraries.

In November, a proposal was announced to shut several libraries including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

This was part of a plan to replace these libraries with a new rural community outreach service, which would initially save £376,000 in staffing and central service costs.

Campaigners say they hoped their hard work has paid off after the council decided on the future of the community hubs earlier today.

Campaigners outside the Moray Council building today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The paper was discussed in private at today’s full council meeting, and an update is expected to be announced later today or tomorrow.

Councillors from a range of political parties, including council leader Kathleen Robertson, spoke to the campaigners this morning.

Les Tarr, a library campaigner from Cullen, said he felt “optimistic” that the council would make the “right decision”.

He said: “Certainly all the communications I’ve had from councillors, the feedback we’re getting from them is that no one wants to shut the libraries.

Less Tarr speaking with council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“So we’re quite optimistic that at the end of the day there will be something that saves the libraries.”

Communities ‘need’ their libraries, campaigners say

Meanwhile, campaigner Janice Meldrum, who worked at Keith Library for 23 years, attended the demonstration to ‘show support’ for staff members.

She said: “The attainment at schools is pretty poor at the minute so they need libraries.

“It’s a warm social hub and an information point for the council.

“There’s book groups, knitting groups, story times for kids and more.”

Margaret Lloyd, Janice Meldrum and Frankie Barton attended the demonstration. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Frankie Barton, a resident of Dufftown, is an avid user of the library and relies on it for downloading materials for an online educational course.

He said: “For me, I have to have internet access.

“I need to use the library to get online.

“For me, it’s about having a place with an extensive amount of information.

“There’s also someone there to help you. It wouldn’t make sense to take that away.”

Georgina Barker is hoping all libraries remain open. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

He added that they feel “very optimistic” from talks he has had with councillors.

After living in Bristol, campaigner Georgina Barker moved to Portknockie in 2020 with her wife and lives close to Cullen Library.

When she learned of the proposed closures, Mrs Barker said she was “devastated.”

Moray libraries saga continues

Since the proposals were announced, campaigners have been advocating to keep the seven libraries open.

In December, Moray Council talks had to be suspended after leader Kathleen Robertson broke down in tears during an apology before the meeting resumed roughly a minute later.

This followed the SNP group’s demand for a special Moray Council meeting after the central office of the Scottish Conservatives issued a press release stating that controversial library closures ‘would no longer be taken forward’.

However, that email was retracted within hours, and a replacement was issued omitting the reference.

Since then, the Moray Council administration has said it hopes to explore ‘alternative plans’.

